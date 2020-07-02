With the current technological advancement, everything is easier, watering plants or even a garden can be in just a single click or automatic. But what features do these smart sprinkler controller devices possess that set them apart from the rest?

Having a smart sprinkler controller is like having a thermostat made for your lawn. These devices optimize your garden's irrigation system by automatically adjusting to the soil and weather conditions.

But would you believe, that there is a smart sprinkler controller available in the market that possesses all of those mentioned qualities? NY Time's Wirecutter has recommended their top picks.

Best Pick: The Rachio 3

If your only a beginner for this device, do not worry as it provides a straightforward plug-and-play perfect for newbie techy gardeners but if you are ready for the advance settings to satisfy your master gardener within, this device has its Weather Intelligence Plus feature that allows the device to have hyperlocal forecasting. It has also a version wherein you have an option to activate 8 zones or 16 zones depending on the area that you have. Rachio 3 integrates more smart-home systems than any other model.

Rachio 3's installation can be DIY in less than 30 minutes without any special tools needed as it comes with an in-app installation tutorial that gets you online and water in no time.

The app also allows you to water from anywhere. Its Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like wind skip, rain skip, and freeze skip. Aside from that, you can also estimate your outdoor water usage allowing you to save not only water but also money wherein you can save as much as 30%-50% in your monthly water bill.

The Rachio 3 creates a tailored Smart schedule based on the specific needs of your lawn, from the sun exposure to the plant type down to the soil type that you are using bringing only the needed water by your plants in order to grow properly.

Read also: 4 Ways to Live a More Sustainable Lifestyle According to Yoga Teacher Jolene Cherry

Also a Great pick: RainMachine Touch HD-12

Controllable via an onboard touch screen, a smartphone app, or a Web interface this RainMachine Touch HD-12 does not only allow you to have 8 zones because it has an option of 12-16 zones. Unlike other models, this device does not need to have a cloud connection in order to work as it depends on the gathered weather information on the internet.

RainMachine also offers a wide range of weather services to choose from and provides a granular control on your irrigation as this device does not automatically create schedules, though possessing a lot of options, it is not suggested to be used by newbies in the field of gardening.

Budget Pick: Orbit B-have Smart Wi-Fi Indoor Timer

The least expensive smart controller but with a wide range of features, the Orbit B-have Smart Wi-Fi Indoor Timer offers may features alike from our top pick, from smart scheduling, good app, and slim design however it only lacks customizable alerts and you will not have an option to choose whether what local weather station are you going to follow. So despite its low price on the market while having good features it fell short on the top list due to not having your freedom when using it.

Related article: 5 Best Smart LED Light Bulbs on the Market