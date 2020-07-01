Beyond brewing a pot of joe, you will need a couple of grind beans and froth milk for specialty drinks.

"Over the past few years, coffee makers have also gotten faster at brewing," according to Ginny Lui, a test engineer who supervises the coffee maker lab of Consumer Reports.

Concerns include varied approaches to making coffee when choosing a coffee maker. You will be faced with varying price, taste, style, and functionality. Choosing one can be a headache as severe as one gets from drinking too much coffee, according to T3.

Coffee is much like wine, with varied flavors and taste notes, so you will need to explore brewing methods, indicated My Friends Coffee.

Here are our recommendations:

1. Breville BDC450 (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

The next generation of drip coffee makers is automatic pour-overs. You will get aromatic coffee with a richer flavor with precise temperature control to serve that purpose with this coffee maker.

Breville Precision Brewer's coffee maker has the ability to extract all of the flavor from the grinds while not imparting bitterness.

Choose one out of 6 modes and the 60 oz boiler capability is for 12 cups.

2. Bonavita BV1900TS 8-Cup (Click the link to check the price)



(Click the photo to check the price)

Bonavita solely produces specialty coffee equipment. This model is simple with no frills to operate.

This brewer makes coffee suitable for the majority of coffee enthusiasts. The coffee produced is not as light as with most higher-end models, but it is not as imposingly dark as with less expensive products.

The coffee maker is short enough to open when placed under cabinets. It is not as wide to take over the space of the countertop.

Also Read: 5 Best Smart LED Light Bulbs on the Market

3. BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

Braun BrewSense came closer to the gold standard. It is lauded for its water brewing temperature than other drip brewers, delivering a rich and bold coffee.

This model has settings to schedule coffee to brew ahead of time.

You are provided with a brew basket that is cone-shaped. This compresses the coffee grounds and water that is praised to bring out the greatest amount of taste. The charcoal water filter improves the flavor by absorbing unruly flavors and odors from tap water.

4. Cuisinart 14-Cup Glass Carafe Programmable Coffee Maker (Click the link to check the price)



(Click the photo to check the price)

A programmable coffee maker will spoil you a fresh pot of coffee every morning.

This coffee maker can brew as few as 1-4 cups and a maximum of 14 cups; suitable for families that drink a little or large amount.

A key feature is the temperature control as with one press of a button, you can set the temperature to low, medium, or hot.

Related Article: Best Label Organizers on Amazon for Homeschooling and Office Work

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.