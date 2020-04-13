

Unless you live under a rock, you might probably heard of the newest craze that's been taking social media by storm: dalgona coffee. This whipped coffee is a delectable sponge street candy in South Korea.

Thanks to its rich, creamy, and foamy texture, many people are getting hooked to dalgona coffee. And while it may look fancy, dalgona coffee is actually pretty easy to make! Here's everything you need to make whipped coffee from scratch.

How to make dalgona coffee

Ingredients

1 tbsp instant/black coffee

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp hot water

400ml milk

Ice (optional)

Procedure

Combine coffee, sugar, and hot water in a bowl. Using a hand mixer, whisk it for about 2-4 minutes until it foams. If you don't have mixer, you can whisk by hand, but it will take approximately 5 minutes before you see results.

Once you're satisfied with the foaminess, you can now transfer the whipped coffee on top of a glass with milk. You can serve it hold or cold.

Unique Dalgona Recipes You Can Try

Of course, that's not the only way you can enjoy dalgona coffee. Many people have shared their creative recipes online to give this whipped coffee a twist.

There's a hundred ways to enjoy your dalgona coffee, but let's take a look at the 3 most popular recipes online.

1. Dalgona Milo and Matcha

If you would like to enjoy a caffeine-free dalgona, you can substitute coffee with matcha or milo. To make sure it foams, use a chilled all-purpose cream. The result won't be as foamy compared to black coffee, but it will e light enough to float on top of your milk.

2. Torched Dalgona Coffee

If you want to get fancy with your dalgona coffee, this twist is perfect for you! Torched dalgona will surely make you feel like you're back in your favorite coffee shop.

To make this, replace white sugar with confectioners sugar. Whisk until it foams, then transfer the mixture on top of the milk. Use a torch to slightly burn the top until it's goldren brown.

3. Dalgona Coffee Jelly

If you feel like chewing on something while enjoying your beverage, you might want to try dalgona coffee jelly.

To enjoy this, just add coffee jelly to your milk. For a little touch of flavor, you can also sprinkle cinammon or black cocoa powder on top.

Most of these ingredients can easily be found in your kitchen, and the procedure itself will only take a few minutes. For a more personalized dalgona coffee, you can also try experimenting with what you have in your own pantry.

