British singer Adele was yet again the talk of the town Saturday after she posted on Instagram a photo of herself singing to a microphone. The "Someone Like You" singer showcased her dramatic weight loss for a second round.

For the singer-songwriter, becoming an instant trending topic is only natural when she posts a photo on the social media platform, reported Left Oye.

Adele initially left her over 37 million followers gobsmacked over her 100-pound weight loss. She later posted a mysterious picture on June 27, captioned cryptically. This was decoded by some users to be a sneak peek for an upcoming album.

She displayed herself in a special throwback while not performing on stage. Followers lauded her weight loss result is upon making health and fitness an essential aspect of her life. Along with being stunned over her body, a surge of comments pleaded the performer for a release of new music, according to Cameroon Magazine.

A boho style dress was donned to flaunt her weight loss of almost seven stones. The black maxi dress and its jewels accentuated her frame, reported Stock News Press.

She was downing cider in her pajamas in the most recent photo as she sang along to her set in the 2016 Glastonbury festival.

Adele, 32, was active on the social media platform last weekend as she relived the remarkable gig and even flirted with Skepta, her rumored partner.

The festival has been canceled this 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Adele posted a snippet of her own fun, dancing in the living room as she lives in quarantine.

She wrote on her snapshots on Instagram, "5 ciders in."

The newly-slim singer showed off herself dancing along to recordings of the iconic festival in the same sequinned Chloe gown that she wore on stage.

The flirty exchange in the candid pictures' comments ignited speculation from followers that the divorced sing has a newfound love.

Fans clamored for the secret behind her trimmed-down feat. Reports then gave credit to a number of varied approaches that Adele used to shed her excess pounds.

Adele confirmed in February that she been working on new songs and guaranteed a September album release date. The said album will be her first since her "25" album in 2015, so followers are anticipating the release.

Reports indicated that when Adele performed at her best friend's wedding in February 2020, she allegedly declared that the crowd should "expect my album in September."

The photo with the Chloe dress was simply captioned with a smiley face emoji which left fans wondering.

A fan responded in the comments section, "Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!". However, Adele asked the follower to have patience. "Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient," she said.

Skepta commented, "Finally got your Instagram password lol," alluding to the fact that the music artist had uploaded two posts in one night. She responded to Skepta's comment with a winking emoji and heart.

