The world is no stranger to the musical genius of British singer-songwriter Adele Adkins. The multi-awarded artist has been topping charts since launching her debut studio album in January 2008. After a solid decade of hit songs and international recognition including 15 Grammys, a Golden Globe and an Oscar, Adele is back in the spotlight for a different reason: her dramatic weight loss.

When Adele first came out with her hit single, "Hello," women everywhere hailed her as an advocate for body positivity. Apart from her inspired lyrics and smoky, full-bodied voice, people were inspired that she wasn't blonde and skinny, the stereotype for successful women in the entertainment industry.

Fast forward to September 2019. Vanity Fair reported that after seven years together, Adele had filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki. A month later, Adele was spotted at the birthday party of rapper Drake. Fans were surprised to see a noticeably slimmer Adele, clad in a black, shoulder-bearing and waist-cinching velvet gown. The songstress even posted a picture on Instagram with a cheeky caption, "I used to cry and now I sweat." This prompted followers to predict that with Adele's revenge body, a hit album is sure to next.

Adele's latest appearance at a post-Oscars event has revealed an even more dramatic weight loss. On Sunday, Page Six reported that Adele attended Guy Oseary's Oscars 2020 afterparty. In a fitted sequined leopard-print gown, Adele stunned partygoers with her sculpted face and an hourglass figure. Sporting her trademark winged eyeliner and lush eyelashes, she gamely took a picture with fellow guest, Polish TV personality Kinga Rusin. The photo has been trending online ever since.

The "Someone Like You" singer has reportedly told a fan that she has lost close to a hundred pounds. Some sources say that Adele may be working with Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence's trainer Dalton Wong and that Adele is following the Sirtfood Diet to maintain her new figure.

UK nutritionists Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten published a guide and a recipe book about their new diet plan in 2016, reported the New York Post. The diet targets sirtuins, or the proteins in the body that boosts metabolism and cellular health. Sirtuins can be found in wholesome foods like kale, arugula, buckwheat, matcha, blueberries and extra-virgin olive oil. The menu also allows the intake of dark chocolate, red wine and coffee. Meat, however, is not a sirtuin. The Sirtfood Diet is said to be the perfect aid to greater weight loss granted that you follow their initial 1,000-calorie plan.

While Adele's weight loss has elicited positive reactions, Page Six reveals that fans have also expressed that they find her "too skinny," and even ask if it's something everyone should worry about. Others comment that people used to criticize her when she was fuller-figured and now that she has lost the excess weight, she still gets the same amount of derision. Nevertheless, fans are looking forward to hear Adele's new material which is set to come out very soon. After all, Adele is well-known for pulling inspiration from her most difficult life moments.

