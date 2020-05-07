When Adele first burst on the music scene with her debut album "19" in 2008, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer was criticized for being plus-sized.

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld made an apology after reportedly labeling the Grammy winner "a little too fat" in 2012.

The dramatic weight loss has completely altered the star's appearance, stunning celebrity friends and leaving the public to think that she has done beyond switching up her diet and workout to achieve her new look.

Top celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir, who has not treated Adele in the past, said on Wednesday that he believes the "Someone Like You" singer might have added filler to her jawline as it appears more "pronounced."

Fans of the songstress, who recently celebrated her 32nd birthday, have been receiving updates from Adele's weight loss since early 2019 via her Instagram profile.

The recording artist posted images in sporadic bursts over the last year, but a brand new post broke her months-long silence of social media presence and it is going viral for 2 reasons.

First, Adele used the opportunity to thank frontliners, "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels," she wrote in the picture caption.

Second, the IG post is attracting much attention with numerous reactions to her weight loss, including a compliment from Chrissy Teigen, who is a former "Sports Illustrated" model. "I mean, are you kidding me," she commented. "Happy Birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!"

She posed in a tight black dress with billowing sleeves and matching heels.

She also revealed her remarkable weight loss during a holiday with James Corden and Harry Styles. The superstar was recently witnessed to be looking noticeably slimmer while at a beach in Anguilla.

One fan wrote on her Instagram post, "I need this kind of transformation."

Spanish singer Leroy Sanchez commented, "And the internet breaks in 3... 2... 1..."

Adele has not publicly commented regarding her weight yet.

Fans have begun noticing a change in Adele's appearance in October 2019 when she posted a kissy-face on Instagram along with a caption that included the phrase, "I used to cry but now I sweat," alluding that she was regularly working out.

Also last October, she was present at Drake's birthday party and indeed seemingly looked like a different person.

In January, she apparently remarked to a fan that she had lost about 100 pounds.

Adele made an enthralling appearance at Beyoncé and Jay Z' 2020 Oscars after-party in February, donning a sparkly leopard print dress that accentuated her enviable figure.

The songstress has undergone a transformation (in a good way) since 2010, becoming a million miles away from her debut into the music scene.

Experts surmised that Adele has lost 7st in total throughout her successful music career.

