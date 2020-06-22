Grilling food for your family and friends is one of the best things to do during a get-together. Sharing your favorite meal while catching up creates fun memories. However, the weather is not always good and you can't always grill outside.

There are also neighborhoods that have regulations preventing you to use gas grills or charcoal. This is why indoor grills are a massive hit. You can still grill your favorite barbecue and make hamburgers for your family and friends inside your own home.

There are numerous indoor grills on the market that you can choose from, but every model has its features that you need to consider. With that being said, here are some of the best indoor grills that you can purchase:

The Cuisinart Griddler has six cooking options that you can choose from, they are Panini press, contact grill, full grill, full griddle, top melt, and half grill/half griddle. It has a reversible, removable, and nonstick grill/ griddle plates. It also has dual-zone temperature control and an adjustable top cover with 6 presets to top melt and lock for safe storage. It has an electronic LCD display and a blue LED indicator that lights, it also has a 60-minute countdown timer.

The Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill has advanced infrared technology and special reflectors that guide heat for evenly grilled food. The drip tray underneath the grill remains cool so there won't be any visible smoke. You also do not need to adjust the heat because it heats up quickly, making it perfect for cooking your favorite meat, fish, and poultry, leaving it tender and juicy on the inside. The grill also makes sure that your food is not cooked into its own grease and the fat is separated during grilling.

The Kitchen + Home Smokeless Indoor Grill is stainless and durable. It is also wear-resistant and is one of the most convenient ways to cook food indoors. You can now start eating healthier food when you cook because it can help reduce fat and cholesterol. It seals in flavor and juices when you grill steak, shrimp, chicken, kebabs, fish, vegetables, burgers, and much more. The grill is non-stick so you can cook all types of meat, vegetables, and thawed food without needing butter or oil.

The George Foreman 15-Serving Electric Grill is a circular grill that lets you make over 15 servings, it is perfect for parties and massive gatherings. It has a nonstick coating, it is durable, very easy to clean and it also removes the need for oil and butter. It has an easy to remove the stand and has adjustable temperature control. You can choose from five heat settings so you can get the best results on any kind of food.

The T-fal GC70 OptiGrill Electric Grill is an electric grill that cooks by adapting its grilling cycles to the thickness of the food. It has 6 automatic cooking programs for poultry, burger, sausage, sandwich, fish, and red meat. It has easy monitoring of the cooking process with its preheating and ready indicator lights and audible beeps for rare, medium, and well done.

