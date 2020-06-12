Marvel's Black Panther is one of the highest-rated films of 2018, and not only was the cast star-studded, but the soundtrack also consisted of big-name musicians who collaborated such as The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA.

After the movie's success, Marvel Studios announced that there will be a sequel, and now rumors are circulating that the Queen B herself, Beyonce, will step foot in Wakanda.

Will Beyonce be in Black Panther?

A source told The Sun that the "Crazy in Love" singer is in talks with Marvel to sing for the soundtrack of Black Panther 2, and she was offered a deal of $90 million.

The partnership will also feature the singer to two other Disney projects. Beyonce has done work with Disney before, as she lent her voice to Nala for the movie Lion King in 2019. She also sang the soundtrack of the movie, "Sprit", which sadly did not get nominated for an Academy Award.

Rumor debunked

As of June 12, the rumor of Beyonce taking part in the soundtrack of the movie Black Panther 2 has been debunked. It took decades for Marvel to release their first black-led superhero movie, but Black Panther did not disappoint. In 2018, the movie is one of the highest-grossing films, with it earning over $1 billion at the box office worldwide.

The movie was also praised by both movie critics and fans for its visual effects, storyline, and its representation. In 2016, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that there is Black Panther 2 in the works and it is dated for 2022.

There is little known about Black Panther 2, aside from Chadwick Boseman reprising his role as King T'Challa of Wakanda and Ryan Coogler as the director. Aside from the story, Black Panther is also known for its amazing soundtrack, with songs written by Kendrick Lamar and Ludwig Goransson.

The soundtrack of Black Panther has been nominated for multiple awards, including the Academy Awards and Grammys. It is not yet known who will participate in the soundtrack of Black Panther 2, but the rumors about Beyonce being one of them has been debunked.

Black Panther 2

However, Black Panther 2 is still in the works, and the release date is still two years away so it could be too early to say who will be in the soundtrack and who will be involved in the movie.

Black Panther made a major milestone, as studies previously did not believe that people of color will be able to lead a movie and get the box office results that they want.

The movie has made a cultural footprint and it did not dodge the themes about identity and race. It talked about the issues that are affecting the black community today. Marvel also gave the spotlight to an all-black cast, except for a few white actors who played supporting characters.

The people behind the soundtrack were also all black singers and rappers and the director is Ryan Cooger, one of the most famous black directors. Marvel and Disney are hoping that this is the first step towards diversity in films.

