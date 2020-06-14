The famous celebrity sisters, Britney Spears, and Jamie Lynn Spears are feuding after Jamie revealed top-secret details about the singer's private life.

Britney's personal life

According to an article published by the entertainment site Women's Day, Jamie made some nasty comments about Britney's life, which led them to have a major fight.

Women's Day wrote that the younger Spears had announced in an interview that the singer had joined her and the rest of their family in Louisiana for weeks before the coronavirus lockdown. The tabloid claims that Britney did not want to spend her lockdown alone and wanted to be with her family.

The article implied that Britney is lonely and it left her bitterly angry. One alleged source states that Jamie Lynn loves including her sister's name during her interviews because it makes really good headlines.

However, the comment did not sit well with Britney, as she felt that her private pain was exposed without her consent. The article also states that things are not going well between the singer and her boyfriend and her relationship with her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline is not going well too.

Also Read: Beyonce Will Be Reportedly Joining 'Black Panther 2' for $90M Contract

The article also states that this is not the first time that the sisters fought. Back in September, they unfollowed each other on Instagram, and an alleged insider said that it bothers Britney that her sister uses her name for fame.

Is there truth in the rumor?

The news site Gossip Cop investigated the story and concluded that it was false. In the interview that Women's Day referred to, Jamie Lynn said that her sister returned to LA because her two sons are there.

Jamie never implied that her relationship with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and her relationship with her sons was not good. Also, through the years, it has been proven that Jamie Lynn has her sister's back, no matter what the issue was.

When the sisters unfollowed each other on Instagram last year, Jamie Lynn clarified the issue and said that her account was hacked and someone tried to stir some baseless rumor about the two of them. The article was just a false narrative that the tabloid pushed about the life of the singer.

Back in March 2019, Gossip Cop also shut down the rumors that Spears caught her boyfriend cheating on her. The story started off with blurry pictures of the couple in a parking lot, allegedly fighting, and an Instagram post on Britney's account.

However, it turned out that it was just an unfortunate series of events and no cheating happened. Back in May 2020, Women's Day was back at posting about Spears' life and insisted that her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, left her after she burned down her home gym, indicating that the singer's mental health is deteriorating again.

However, Britney Spears such down the rumors after she posted a workout video on her Instagram account that shows Asghari. The two were in Spears' home gym. Britney Spears had revealed that she is working on her mental health and has been seeing a psychologist.

Related Article: Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down J.K. Rowling in Response to Her Transphobic Tweet

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.