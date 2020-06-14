Another murder of an African-American man courtesy of a police officer reignited protests on Saturday night in Atlanta. A fast food chain was set ablaze, protesters obstructed a major interstate, and authorities responded with tear gas.

A policeman was terminated and Atlanta's police chief tendered his resignation after a black man was shot dead, reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rayshard Brooks of Atlanta was gunned outside a Wendy's chain Friday night and eventually died.

Mayor Keisha Bottoms called out the killing as unjustified use of fatal force, according to Intelligencer.

Brooks's murder followed weeks worth of unrest across the country ignited by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

The police officer who shot dead Brooks was identified on Sunday as Garrett Rolfe by Sgt. John Chafee, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department.

NBC News reported that Rolfe that the other police officer who was imposed an administrative leave was Devin Brosnan for his involvement in the Brooks' death, stated Carlos Campos, the department spokesperson.

This declaration arrived as protests in Atlanta became more massive Saturday night. The aforementioned Wendy's restaurant was burned for over one hour before firefighters extinguished it.

Brooks reportedly failed after being issued a field sobriety test officers. The police attempted to arrest him and a struggle transpired as Brooks resisted.

The dire list of black citizens who have been victims of police brutality added another name.

Forbes pointed out that the most recent incident alludes to a tragic realization: America is not learning.

Information regarding the incident was confirmed by the Georgia Department of Investigation and the Atlanta Police Department.

Upon Brooks' death, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields declared that she was renouncing her position in a statement, "I have faith in the Mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

Police said that Bronsan started working with the department in September 2018 and was imposed administrative duty, while Rolfe was hired in October 2013, said a release from police spokesman Sergeant John Chafee.

Also, the police department released the dash camera and body camera footage from the said officers.

The fire at the Wendy's chain was fully extinguished by 11:30 PM.

George Floyd died after resisting while a Minneapolis police officer forced his knee on his neck for almost 9 minutes. This prompted Atlanta protests and are still ongoing.

At 10:30 PM on Friday night, the 2 Atlanta police officers took necessary action to a complaint that Brooks was falling asleep in his car and was blocking other vehicles in the parking lot the Wendy's food chain on University Avenue located in southwest Atlanta.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), upon being arrested, Brooks "resisted and a struggle ensued," which led to one of the policemen deploying a taser.

