The television series "The Curse of Oak Island" has managed to acquire massive viewership and is consistently included on the top lists of the History Channel. Fans are anticipating its return.

They are looking forward to an interesting treasure hunt enveloped in a long history of mystery.

Viewers of the network's "The Curse of Oak Island" are much captivated with the premise of the TV series. Its seventh season was concluded on April 28.

Also, viewers have witnessed their favorite explorers discovering significant and inconsequential pieces of evidence from Oak island.

Beyond the treasure-hunting portions of the show that managed to capture their curiosity. It is stunning for its expounded accounts of the Oak island's furtive history and occasioanally distinctive lore, including the potential that it could be The Holy Grail's hiding place, according to The Cinemaholic.

"The Curse of Oak Island" is a reality adventure television series that runs for one hour. It was released on History on January 5, 2014, RDV5.com indicated.

The show is telecast on Tuesdays at 9:00 PM on the History Channel.

The release is slated on November 2021 in the chance that it is ordered to be revived for the 8th season, reported CancelledShowsTV.

The reality TV series chronicles the narrative of an Eclectic group of treasure hunters finding the fabled in the prominent Oak Island located in Nova Scotia's South Atlantic Shore.

Its seventh season premiered on November 2, 2019.

The Lagina brothers were not successful in detecting the money but managed to discover a remarkable history in the seventh season.

The pattern of unraveling the furtive secrets of Oak Island has viewers engaged and resulted in inflated viewership.

The group of treasure hunters was ultimately closer to detecting the elusive treasure trove heard to be hidden in an area under Oak Island.

It is not yet confirmed if "The Curse of Oak Island" will make a comeback for its 8th season.

Four specials preceded the 7th season premier that ran between October 8, 2019, and October 29, 2019. The 7th season, which spanned 23 episodes, concluded on April 28, 2020.

History Channel has yet to declare news regarding TV series' future. Thus, the series' enthusiasts are becoming nervous. Viewers need to wait for an official announcement from the network.

The eighth season of the show will culminate where the seventh season left. The treasure-hunting team attempted to decipher the Money Pitt's mysteries on the island. The team detected a number of details regarding Samuel Ball's tunnel and land.

Meanwhile, watch figures for the History Channel show are still massive. The estimated number stands at around three million per episode which makes it clear that the interest of the public is piqued.

The largest hurdle barricading season eight's path is seemingly the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Every season of the series is maneuvered is the guesswork of what could happen next. Many are yet to be unearthed, which could possibly take more than one season.

