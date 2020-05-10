Upon the release of its season 17 finale, people are speculating if the show would return for the 18th season.

NCIS has long been running on air for 17 seasons. This is quite an impressive feat considering numerous shows do not last past three or four seasons.

A season 18 renewal is now reportedly confirmed and you will witness more of Mark Harmon playing as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

The series star has recently signed a new deal to mark his return -- which is typically the event that leads to a renewal being officially confirmed.

With the production of the show halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the momentum season finishing ahead of schedule after Episode 20, numerous fans are distressed that the series would not get a legitimate conclusion, and they will not get the opportunity to watch the pledged 400th scene.

Unlike earlier years, CBS is relatively late in recharging NCIS.

"NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service)" is professedly the most popular running dramatization on television, trailed by "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit." However, it is reportedly returning for its 18th season.

The prolonged procedural stars Mark Harmon as an ex-Marine gunnery sergeant possessing unmatched skills as an investigator. He spearheads a highly proficient and colorful group of professionals who probe crimes that are associated with the Navy or Marine Corps. The cast also stars Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Diona Reasonover, Brian Dietzen, David McCallum, and Rocky Carroll.

Unfortunately, "NCIS" tied Season 17 with a bow in mid-April merely shy of 400 episodes. Temporary halted production due to the coronavirus resulted in "NCIS" to stopping earlier than anticipated. However, the episode that became the finale in place was a strong and stirring way to mark the season's end.

CBS has now identified its shows that will be renewed for the 2020-2021 season. Among 23 shows granted with another season are all 3 "NCIS" shows, with "NCIS" proper making a comeback for its 18th season.

According to CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl in a statement, "Thanks to these exceptional shows, we're going to win the current season by 1 million viewers. Next year, we'll have these strong returning series as our foundation and Super Bowl LV too. It's a well-banded lineup across Entertainment, News, and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021."

CBS declared on Wednesday that the crime drama saw the top rating week after week to ultimately become the most-watched TV show in the US.

The declaration to renew the series meant fans will witness the series to hit the remarkable milestone.

The aforementioned renewal arrives alongside that of the show's spin-offs including "NCIS LA" and "NCIS New Orleans."

NCIS' 17th season marked its end on April 14 which is 4 episodes early.

CBS and CBS TV Studios, which are in charge of the production of the "NCIS" franchise, established themselves in a rare position where the lead actors' contracts on all 3series, alongside other cast members, will simultaneously last at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

CBS TV Studios signed a new deal with Mark Harmon, who is also an executive producer of "NCIS: New Orleans," prior to the renewal.

