It seems the animated Nostradamus has predicted the present yet again. In its 30-year-run on air, "The Simpsons" has attested to be a modern prophet, seemingly foreseeing major events from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, "Game of Thrones" finale, Greece defaulting on an IMF loan repayment, and to Donald Trump's presidency.

With 681 episodes so far, it made accurate anticipation of the biggest global crisis so far in this century, the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an episode of the series released in 1993 entitled "Marge in Chains" (season 4, episode 21), a bizarre virus originating from Asia appeared to be invading the town of Springfield in America.

A former writer on "The Simpsons," Bill Oakley, has conceded that the series did indeed predict 2020.

In Japan, a sick factory employee sneezes into several packages consisting of juices that practically everyone from Homer Simpson to Principal Skinner purchases in the United States, and eventually catches the contagious illness.

A Twitter user recently posted a clip from their season 4 episode and has since gone viral for its precise depiction of the (fictional) Japan-originated "Osaka flu", which numerous users claimed had prophesized the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While the major events (the flu and killer bees) in the show did not specifically foretell the coronavirus and murder hornets, the footage still had the internet buzzing.

In March, a writer for "The Simpsons" called out trolls for taking advantage of the episode for racist propaganda to be prevalent. But Twitter netizens are seemingly enjoying some grim humor.

The murder hornets which followed in 2020 was also reportedly foretold.

Also Read: Biggest Philippine TV Network Forced Off Air: Filipinos Call for Press Freedom as Country Fights Coronavirus

The symptoms of the virus turned out to be eerily identical to the present's coronavirus crisis - all symptoms of the common flu.

Springfield townsfolk in the clip clamor and yell at Dr. Hibbert for a cure for an illness, but the doctor remarks that bedrest is his only prescription. Also, despite the Gilead drug Remdesivir receiving FDA approval to serve as a treatment for coronavirus patients, Hibbert's proclamation that no cure exists alludes to the coronavirus.

The frantic townspeople then accidentally unleash a throng of killer bees through knocking over a truck with the belief that it contains a cure, a crate labeled "Killer Bees."

The murder hornets' invasion - invasive, predatory insects that have appeared in Washington state near the Canadian border - were shown to serve as a potential threat to humans and the beekeeping industry.

While the aforementioned killer bees are not exactly the same as the new threat of Asian giant hornets (nicknamed "murder hornets") initially detected in Washington state, they are eerily close to reality.

The clip has gone viral with more than 5.4 million views and beyond 80,000 retweets, alongside hundreds of stunned comments.

A Springfield resident even grabs the killer insect from the air and eats it, which alluded that murder hornets simultaneously make a great snack.

Twitter netizen @didgeridougrou posted the viral tweet on Tuesday.

Related Article: Covidiot Cuts Hole in Mask for Easier Breathing

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.