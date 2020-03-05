Crime drama "Hawaii Five-O" will come to a conclusion with a two-hour series finale on April 3rd, coming to an end after its current 10th season. The show is a remake of the 1968-80 series created by Leonard Freeman.

Showrunner Peter M. Lenkov initially hoped that the long-running series would go on for more seasons. Since the drama is ending without much advance notice, fans are worried about what the series ending will bring for McDanno or Steve McGarrett and Danny Williams' relationship.

Although the police procedural has been an integral part of the network's lineup for the past decade, it has seen steadily declining ratings over this year. The season 10 premiere ranks as the least-viewed in the program's history at 7.03 million viewers.

"Hawaii Five-O" has aired more than 200 episodes so far, running on CBS since 2010. The series has been viewed in more than 200 countries and has been a huge international seller.

The show was the last broadcast drama series to land a blockbuster off-network deal. It was marked $2 million an episode from TNT during its first season on CBS.

Speaking of its cancellation, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said, "It's never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own signature style."

"From episode one, 'Hawaii Five-0' has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality and longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan devotion it inspired."

"Hawaii Five-O" tells the story of an elite federalized task force who aims to wipe out crime on the islands. The show stars Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero and Chi McBride.

It will conclude on Friday, April 3, with recurring guest stars James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett), and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) returning.

According to Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett), "This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life."

"Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we've done, what we've accomplished, it's extraordinary. I can't really put words to express my level of gratitude. I'm just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I'm going to miss it. And to the fans, I don't know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I'm going to miss you. Aloha."

This is the second long-running CBS drama to end this season after "Criminal Minds" aired its series finale February 19.

