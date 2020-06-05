The police recently arrested a Richmond man who was caught in a gruesome and grisly act of cannibalizing the flesh of his 90-year-old grandmother, as reported by San Francisco Chronicle.

On Monday, a 37-year-old man was arrested after he had cannibalized his grandmother. What the police thought was a routine call for the usual homicide was more than they bargained for.

Coming to the scene of the crime that was straight out of a Hannibal Lecter scene, they say the Richmond man was eating human flesh like it was normal.

When they encountered the macabre scene on Monday afternoon, it took them by surprise not expecting it to be one of the goriest crime scenes they may have encountered, for most of the arresting officers.

The entrée of the day, grandmother's flesh

On that Monday, the officer on watch was about to experience something straight from a horror film, but for them, it might be one of the most gristle and gore in their entire career in law enforcement.

Authorities got a 911 call at exactly 2 p.m. When they arrived at the scene of the crime, they caught 37-year-old Dwayne Wallick, who was intent on feasting on the flesh of his 9-year-old victim, as confirmed by Crazy America.

The scene was at 1200 block of Club Court, a quiet residential part of the Bay Area city where the victim and her grandson lives.

The old woman was killed and eaten by her grandson for reasons unknown and what made it worse is why he did the grisly and ghoulish act of ripping his grandma's flesh, then eating her like a mad cannibal.

Dwayne Wallick was seen close to his grandmothers body by the authorities and ripping the old woman's flesh like a madman.

Seen by homicide Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy of Richmond, the grandson was acting deranged and insane when the police saw him murdering her.

Officers tried to stop Wallick from eating his grandmother, but he would not stop which forced the officers to taser him from his ghoulish actions, according to ABC 7 News.

But the grandson was too deranged to stop the gruesome act he was committing. It took four officers to handcuff him. If the officers were thinking of rescuing the old woman, it was too late and Ruby Wallick, 90-years-old was too dead, and torn to shreds, based on reports by Mercury News.

The cannibal grandson

According to the police, it was the first time they encountered 37-year-old Dwayne Wallick, after subduing him in the scuffle, he was examined at the hospital and evaluated. The suspect stayed there till Tuesday to treat injuries.

Authorities reveal after getting treated at the hospital and when he can leave. The suspected murderer will be sent to the Contra Costa County Jail, to face several charges that include murder.

Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy announced that the grandmother Ruby Wallick was dead when they arrived on the scene of the crime. He added that the suspect was sent for medical treatment, not psychiatric help because he had no prior record according to the officer.

About the death of Ruby Wallick, that will be examined by the medical examiner in Costa Contra. The suspected cannibal 'Dwayne Wallick' will be placed in jail, with the cases filed by the DA's office.

