New revelations from the World Health Organization point out that China may have intentionally keep valuable data from the early days of the pandemic.

This evidence comes about from records from the internal meetings of the WHO, that investigates Beijing's outbreak response.

China intentionally conceals information about possible pandemic

According to AP News, these recordings contained what can be interpreted as dissension on the 6th of January, when the CCP intentionally withheld the vital information to assess the risk it represented.

Because of this delay, there was no proof the coronavirus would be as virulent as it was found to be. A deadly stall that cost the WHO an early opportunity to sound the alarm for a global emergency.

The results were seen later as many countries fell victim to the coronavirus that infected several millions and killed more than 350,000 souls.

An epidemiologist for the WHO, Maria Van Kerkhove, said they were lacking information and this made deciding on the coronavirus not easy without conclusive evidence, or even how to organize a way to handle the response.

Gauden Galea, the top WHO China official mentioned that they were getting the data, in 15 mins before the info goes on CCTV (Chinese State TV), according to Stripes.

By this time, China was already subject to the negative PR on the way how China was perceived as the guilty party, and why the contagion got so bad and killed thousands. To be accurate, there are more than 6 million cases, with 375,000 killed by the COVID-19 world-wide.

The US has made it a point that the WHO was a 'China PR agency,' case in point is why did the early warning get snuffed along with the information needed to know how to deal with it.

President Trump and Mike Pompeo put the pressure on China and the WHO, who were colluding in the eyes of the US. WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, never miss a chance to give China credit.

The AP asked the WHO office in China for the recordings of the meeting. The WHO office gave assurances about the processes in the WHO organizations, that dealt honestly on the board as confirmed by CNBC.

Not the first time China concealed information

It was clear the initial response failed as the WHO had not provided the important data in the early days, which resulted to a lost chance in routing the pandemic if the minutes of the meeting were reviewed.

One of their officers, Michael Ryan, the WHO's chief of emergencies, was worried about a recurrence of a SARS-like epidemic, like in 2002 which the Chinese kept wrapped initially before warning the world, reported by the Tulsa World.

AP getting of the recordings of WHO meetings gives another picture of the critical scrutiny how it went about with the early stages of the pandemic. Soon there will be an organized investigation to know the beginnings of the outbreak, to get the facts straight once and for all.

Ryan reiterated what happened with SARS and the data that was hard to get, he told in the report. For WHO, it was not easy to resolve because of Chinese government's secrecy.

