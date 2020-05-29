The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has lashed out at protesters in Minneapolis a day after the gruesome death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while he was in police custody. The President took his outrage to Twitter and called the protesters "thugs."

Black lives matter

According to President Trump, he would not allow the protest to go any longer as he does not want to watch the great American City be trashed and burned down by the protesters. He said he had talked to the Governor of Minnesota, Gov. Tim Waltz, and told him that he has the support of the military.

Trump tweeted that "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts." However, the social media platform flagged the tweet of the President and said that it violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.

The protesters in Minneapolis wants all four police officers who were involved in the murder of George Floyd to be charged and imprisoned. On May 25, Floyd died while he was in police custody, the video of his arrest went viral after he was seen being choked by a white policeman.

The violent arrest continued even after he pleaded for his life and said that he can't breathe. The policeman, Derek Chauvin, had his knee on Floyd's neck for 15 minutes, until he became unresponsive and blood oozed out of his mouth. All four officers were fired, but the public states it is not enough.

On May 28, hundreds of protesters set a police station on fire after it was abandoned, while violent clashes between the public and the authorities have spread to St. Paul. According to a spokesperson of the police, the 3rd Precinct station in the city has been evacuated after 10 p.m.

President Trump blamed the riot on the lack of leadership in the city and he criticized the weak, Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey. Mayor Frey has joined the protesters in calling for accountability in Floyd's death.

Governor Waltz activated the troops in the state and he declared the situation as a peacetime emergency. He also stated that vandalism and looting were causing serious damage to a lot of private businesses and he urged the protesters to remain peaceful.

Gov. Waltz said in a statement that the death of George Floyd should lead to justice and systemic change, and not more deaths and destruction. The National Guard had tweeted that it had deployed 500 troops across the city and its objective was to allow the firefighter to do their work.

The death of George Floyd

George Floyd's death has shaken the country and sparked protests everywhere, as the public condemn the ruthless and senseless killing of black people in the hands of the police.

Fires were set in the different areas in Minneapolis, and thousands of demonstrators peacefully march the streets as they call for justice over Floyd's death and the deaths of other black and brown people.

Even celebrities have voiced their support on the protest, as they also demand justice for the death of George Floyd. Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Will Smith, Ice Cube, Brie Larson, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Lady Gaga have expressed their disgust over the rampant racism in the country.

