The last minutes of the life of George Floyd were finally shown after three videos were stitched together. The details of his death continued to emerge days after the gruesome incident that happened on May 30, and his murder has sparked outrage and protest all across America.

Video 1

The first George Floyd video is from a surveillance camera and it showed Floyd in the driver's seat of a car when Officer Thomas Lane and Officer Alexander Kueng approached him.

Lane goes to the window of Floyd's car while Kueng goes to the other side of his car, where a man and woman were sitting and appeared to talk to them. The employees of the convenience store Cup Foods, where Floyd had allegedly paid with a counterfeit $20 bill, reported him to the authorities.

Lane was then seen pulling Floyd out of the car. The police said he resisted being handcuffed but the video shows that he did not resist arrest. Kueng talked to the other passengers and he walked around the car to assist Lane.

Kueng walked Floyd across the sidewalk and forcefully sits him down on the ground even though he was not resisting while Lane talked to the passengers who by then, were already out of the car. Kueng talked to Floyd for a minute and a half while writing on a notebook that he hands out to an unidentified officer.

Lane then lifted Floyd off of the ground and walked him across the street towards a squad car. Floyd then falls to the ground. A police vehicle makes a U-turn and blocked the camera's view.

Video 2

The second video came from the security camera of Cup Foods. In the video, Kueng looked like he was struggling with someone inside the police vehicle. Reports stated that Kueng was beating him up inside the car while the other officer, Thao, did not intervene and just watched.

Kueng then gets out, runs around the back of the car, and Thao walks toward the open door, but Kueng shuts the door. Floyd told the officers he was claustrophobic after Thao and Chauvin arrived.

Video 3

The third video is the one that went viral, it was taken by a bystander and is the reason behind the massive protest across America and around the world. Chauvin is seen at the back corner of the police car, kneeling on Floyd's neck. Floyd was pleading with the officers to release him. Bystanders can be heard telling Chauvin to get off of Floyd.

According to a statement, Kueng held Floyd's back and Lane held his legs. Chauvin placed his left knee in the area of Floyd's head and neck. Floyd can also be heard saying he can't breathe, he also said "mama" and "please" yet Chauvin and the other officers did not move.

In a statement, the officers told Floyd that he was talking just fine and when Lane asked if they should roll Floyd on his side, Chauvin said that he will stay put.

Lane added he was worried about excited delirium, in which Chauvin added that it was why they had Floyd on his stomach. Around 8 minutes of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, Floyd stopped responding and Kueng was no longer able to feel a pulse.

Even so, Chauvin still kept his knee on Floyd's neck for two minutes and 53 seconds. He refused to move even after Floyd became unresponsive. Bystanders were screaming at Chauvin but he still did not move. Floyd was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

Chauvin was arrested on May 30 and was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers were fired but not charged.

