A senior Italian doctor believes that COVID-19 is becoming less fatal and is losing its potency.

According to Alberto Zangrillo, head of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan in the northern region of Lombardy, "In reality, the virus clinically no longer exists in Italy."

Italian experts surmise that the novel coronavirus is gradually losing its vigor. This belief is providing hope to the public anticipating to carry on with living a normal life.

The coronavirus develops, loses the strength of transmission, and possibly deadly extent, Prof. Massimo Gicozzi of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome remarked to the Senate.

"The swabs that were performed over the last 10 days showed a viral load in quantitative terms that was absolutely infinitesimal compared to the ones carried out a month or two months ago," Zangrillo said, according to Yahoo! News.

Italy had initially acquired the 3rd highest tally of fatalities from the coronavirus globally with 33,415 deaths since the pandemic marked its beginning on February 21.

Addressed to Arab News, Massimo Clementi, director of the microbiology and virology laboratory at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, said, the first assessment is associated with the clinical expression of the illness, which has grown less hostile. In the height of the spread, from late March and early April, 80 people were being admitted to their hospital.

The majority of the patients were instantly transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU). Usually, it is too dire to save them, he added.

Italy has the 6th largest number of confirmed cases at 233,019.

In May, new deaths and infections have consistently decreased. Also, Italy is easing a number of the firmest lockdown measures being implemented.

Things have progressed in recent weeks at San Raffaele Hospital as their ICU is no longer hard-pressed and the hospital offers more beds for usage. This situation was almost impossible for them during the height of the infection.

Al Jareeza reported that according to Zangrillo, a number of specialists were too pessimistic regarding the potential of another advent of infections. Politicians also are in need to acknowledge this new truth.

Zangrillo asserted that they are in dire need to return to being a normal nation. Someone has to be held accountable for terrorizing their nation, he added.

According to Clementi, newly-surfacing viruses are consistently combative in its 1st phase, then they adapt to coexist with their prey, their method of survival. The virus cannot reproduce if it kills.

The government promoted vigilance because it was too early to declare victory.

According to an undersecretary at the health ministry, Sandra Zampa, in a statement, she would like to invite individuals sure of scientific evidence in line to aid the thesis that the coronavirus does not exist anymore.

Virology laboratories in universities and hospitals have launched a network to divulge and expand studies and observations on the coronavirus, along with new treatments' experimentations.

