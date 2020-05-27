Australian researchers have discovered proof that COVID-19 "uniquely adapted to infect humans." This ignited a further debate about the root of the outbreak.

Top vaccine researcher Professor Nikolai Petrovsky spearheaded the Australian team and remarked that the pathogen was "not typical of a normal zoonotic (animal to human) infection" due to the fact that it exhibited remarkable power to enter human bodies.

According to Petrovsky, it is probable that the novel coronavirus was transferred by an animal in "a freak event of nature," but the belief that it was created in a laboratory cannot be dismissed.

"I haven't seen a zoonotic virus that has behaved in this way before," Petrovsky added to Express.

However, the coronavirus readily infects humans without strengthen to accommodate them.

Petrovsky stated that identical viruses are being studied in a Wuhan laboratory, the city in China wherein the coronavirus was first detected to have infected individuals.

He told Express, "The implications may not be good for scientists or global politics, but just because the answers might cause problems, we can't run away from them."

The professor added that there is no proof of a leak but the right amount of information to be considered. Thus, it is a possibility until it is dismissed.

One of the most prominent biosecurity specialists, Richard Ebright, also remarked that the probability of the new coronavirus having distinct elements and transpiring naturally was likely but improbable.

Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers were formulating chimeric coronaviruses (new hybrid micro-organisms) and asking for funding to test their capacity to pervade human cells through ways that leave no traces of human interplay.

On the chance of a leak, Ebright said that it is a possibility but with no basis of a high probability.

The MoS unveiled a research study that challenges the claims of China that the coronavirus outbreak was rooted in a wild animal market in Wuhan back in December. It discerned that the potentiality to invade human cells was much higher than its capacity in other species.

Ebright noted that this alludes that Sars-CoV-2 is a greatly adapted human pathogen which poses curiosity as to whether it emerged through a chance happening or whether its roots come from elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Petrovsky said that the origin is either a striking coincidence or a semblance of human interceding.

He added that the coronavirus may be a chance event and humans were found to be suitable hosts.

There lies no evidence of this yet because nobody has detected the coronavirus in an intermediate animal as a host yet.

