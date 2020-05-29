The Chinese "bat woman" researcher reveals that the fatal COVID-19 prominent now is merely the "tip of the iceberg" of the events the public could soon tackle if a global effort to alleviate similar disease outbreaks does not arise.

Possibility of another outbreak

Top Chinese virologist, who is renowned for concentrating in viral transference from bats, Shi Zhengli told CGTN, "If we want to prevent human beings from suffering from the next infectious-disease outbreak, we must go in advance to learn of these unknown viruses carried by wild animals in nature and give early warnings."

The bat woman remarked that studies on viruses require governments and scientists to be honest and collaborative. She added that it is much remorseful when scientific studies are politicized.

Delivering her chilling statement to the globe, she asserted that there is a dire need for nations to pressingly build up their studies regarding the hazard posed by fatal zoonotic illnesses transmitted from animals to humans.

Despite assertions that China earlier concealed the jeopardy presented by the novel coronavirus, she also pleaded for broader global cooperation in the combat against other diseases.

Top virologist denies virus came from Wuhan lab

Shi underscored that if we put off examining the viruses, another outbreak will potentially occur.

The bat woman stated an explicit citation to the United States President Donald Trump's assertions that the coronavirus was rooted in the Wuhan laboratory where she spearheads research on bats.

Earlier this month, Shi debunked speculations of her disloyalty to the West on her Chinese WeChat handle.

Shi narrated that she and a research team acquired coronavirus samples on the 30th of December 2019 and accomplished succession of the samples along with the separation of pathogens, India Today indicated.

The interview of Shi courtesy of television channel CGTN occurred simultaneously with the kick-off of the National People's Congress. This event is a yearly assembly of China's most prominent leaders held in Beijing. Coinciding with the NPC, ties between the US and China grow more strained.

This is alongside the US president and its secretary of state alleging that the coronavirus' prevalence globally is potentially connected to the Wuhan lab.

Shi informed that the strains being examined in their lab are distinct from the coronavirus A tally of 345,000 fatalities worldwide was recorded and initially showed to have been detected in Wuhan late 2019.

Renowned infectious illness expert Anthony Fauci abides by the idea that the virus which spawned the pandemic was transmitted to humans following exposure at a Wuhan wet market, as reported by Al Jazeera.

