A COVID-19 vaccine is currently undergoing with 130 volunteers testing a new drug. This is the first human trial of a novel coronavirus vaccine in the Southern Hemisphere held at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Daily Mail reported.

Novavax Inc., a US biotech group, joined in the bandwagon to launch the testing of coronavirus vaccine candidates on humans. Its participants were registered on Monday.

The shares of Novavax Inc. rose 17 percent before its open on Tuesday after establishing its coronavirus vaccine candidate trials in people and one day following US trading resuming operations after the Memorial Day closure on Monday.

According to Novavax, whose shares increased at 23% to $56.50 in the premarket trade, it anticipates preliminary readings on signs of an immune reaction and on safety from the trial in July.

In July, the biotech is looking to proffer a first look at the types of immune responses produced.

One hundred thirty adult volunteers in good physical condition at 2 locations in Australia will be offered 2 doses of the company's experimental vaccine, NVX-CoV2373.

The Nucleus Network, a clinical research organization, will be spearheading the initial stages of the vaccine NVX-CoV2373's tests, prior to the trial reaching Brisbane within a week.

The company is aiming rendering of more than a billion portions of its potential vaccine in 2021.

The declaration coincides with drug creators halting clinical trials on drugs made for other illnesses to target COVID-19 as a focal point, the disease due to the novel coronavirus that has caused over 346,000 fatalities across the globe. The fit participants are from ages 18 to 59.

The vaccine reportedly triggers large levels of neutralizing antibodies. It has the ability is to amplify the immune response of the body.

Nucleus Network, a clinical research organization, will launch the initial steps of tests and stretched the trial to Brisbane clinics within one week.

According to Reuters, 10 experimental vaccines were being taken by humans, with the participation of Novavax compound, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Groups involved CanSino, Moderna and a union between AstraZeneca and Oxford university have progressed or are almost progressing to initial testing on small groups of volunteers to enlarged testing.

If the first outcomes are favorable, Novavax is looking to hastily progress into the second trial stage, which would extend trials to age groups beyond 18 to 59 and other nations, The Strait Times indicated.

Frank McGuire, Victoria's Parliamentary Secretary for Medical Research, told ABC that in the dash to create a coronavirus vaccine, the testing was a remarkable progression.

McGuire said in a statement, according to ABC News, "As the first human trial in the southern hemisphere, and one of only a handful of COVID-19 human trials worldwide, I am delighted Victoria is again at the forefront in leadership and excellence in medical research."

