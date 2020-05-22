Eagle-eyed royal fans have observed that Prince William and Kate Middleton have made quite a remarkable change to their Twitter and Instagram handles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have altered the display name on their social media accounts over five years following the creation of their Kensington Royal handle.

Prince William, 37, and Middleton, 38, have made the display name more personal by changing them to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Royal fans worldwide have lauded their meaningful decision, commenting that it feels more "personal" and "appropriate."

The Cambridges' Instagram account over the last couple of months has featured inside looks at their daily routines and more personal messages. The change was said to have proved that Prince William and are taking social media seriously to express their royal roles.

Royal admirers took notice of the move earlier this week, even though it was unclear when exactly the online move was made.

According to a Twitter user, it "comes across as more personal." A second fan praised the royals for "doing phenomenal on social media" as of late.

Although the royal couple's name now reads "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," the handle for Twitter and Instagram still remains @kensingtonroyal.

It was reported last month that Prince William and Middleton had hired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's social media staffer after the former royals officially renounced their membership as senior members of the British royal family.

It was suggested that the discreet and subtle change poses a deeper meaning after news of the display name change emerged.

The very Instagram account was also wherein the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also aligned with before launching their own account, Sussex Royal.

It was said that it does not seem like a remarkable change in the grand scheme of things, but it is unexpected considering how rigid and direct is the approach of the royal communications teams.

Their new profile photo, a family photograph, was said to be a pleasant change to their social media accounts.

On their Twitter and Instagram pages, the image on display was altered to an image of the duke and duchess and their children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

The photo was a still taken from their family's recent video made for the "Clap for Carers" campaign.

Prince William, 37, and Middleton, 38, have their official residence in London at Kensington Palace along with their three children, and they also have their royal office at the said location.

It is was also said that the display name change is reflective of their growing prominent roles in the royal family. The @KensingtonRoyal handle was initiated in January 2015 and has proudly reached 11.8million followers.

Other than the Cambridges and Sussexes, royals on social media include Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's updates are shared via @TheRoyalFamily.

