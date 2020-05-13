Meghan Markle is reportedly fond of martial arts and kickboxing. Jorge Blanco, a trainer who also works with Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, instructed the Duchess of Sussex when she resided in Toronto, Canada while acting for the television series "Suits." He divulged that she was fond of combat sports.

Blanco remarked of the duchess, "I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto during the shooting of the series 'Suits'. We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing. I never really thought she could end up being a princess!"

He said he had a great time coaching her because she was very nice and also speaks Spanish with an Argentine accent.

"I don't know if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan around now (in Toronto). My schedule is pretty complicated, but I wouldn't mind training both of them if she called me," he added.

The question posed is: Is she facing an impending danger? The former Hollywood actress and her husband Prince Harry officially stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31, but it has now been disclosed that the former royal couple did not "expect things to turn out the way they did."

The former protagonist of "Suits" still maintains a true passion for sports and healthy eating -- 2 of the main themes of her old blog "The Tig."

The duchess has always given an emphasis on physical exercise, either through her passion for yoga that she inherited from her mother, Doria Ragland, a yoga teacher herself, or with the help of professionals.

Meanwhile, "Finding Freedom," the new biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, is slated to be released as the condemning, receipt-brandishing account of racism and sexism within the walls of Kensington Palace that friends of the pair have cautioned and courtiers have long been intimidated.

A friend of Prince Harry's commented, "The hope, obviously, is that everyone is just hyping it and it will actually be less of a big deal than they say, but nobody really knows."

Author Scobie described the narrative as a long project in the making. "The last few weeks have been quite a challenge getting it all ready in time for the deadline. It feels nice to finally be able to talk about it after quietly beavering away on it for a long time."

He said the project was initiated around two years ago, marked by unpredictable twists and turns. "This is something no one expected. I don't even think Harry and Meghan, who by their own account struggled with the realities of the situation, expected things to turn out the way they did.''

Before marrying into the royal family, the "Horrible Bosses" actress sought the help of a professional martial arts coach to equip herself with the basics of self-defense. This was deemed crucial even if she was traveling along with royal protection.

