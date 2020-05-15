It is rare that we hear from an individual who claims to be one of Meghan Markle's best friends from high school. "Shahs of Sunset" actor Nema Vand was very close with the Duchess of Sussex and is open to divulging major details about how Markle allegedly played with all the boys' feelings "masterfully."

Though the former royal studied in an all-girls high school, the reality star divulged on the "Real Life With Kate Casey" podcast that he came to know her because her alma mater is a sister school of his. It was through this connection that Vand learned that Markle was the woman that everyone was "in love" with.

Vand was very candid about the duchess who was his childhood friend in Los Angeles. Aside from how everyone, especially boys, viewed her in her younger days, Vand narrated a story about Markle ghosting his good friend.

Vand said Markle learned Farsi, his native Persian language, to rouse him when they were teenagers. The former "Suits" actress reportedly made an effort to learn how to remark "You are so beautiful" in Farsi and would sit on his lap to tell him.

"I went to an all-boys high school, and one of our sister schools was Meghan Markle's," the reality star narrated. "I grew up with her. We were friends for a long time. She was a year older than me. Meghan was amazing...a woman among girls. Everyone was in love with her. She was sweet and very kind."

The 37-year-old described Markle on the podcast, "She knew what she was doing, she toyed with our hearts masterfully."

He had a near-miss romance with the former royal at a party when she sat on his lap and had a nose to nose with him. He added, "For a 16-year-old guy, that is an emotional moment."

He hopes Markle is watching "Shahs of Sunset," and he also hopes, "she tells that almost-make-out story as authentically as I do."

Meanwhile, his pal Gabe has a less pleasant recollection of the duchess.

"My friend Gabe that I grew up with dated Meghan in high school and he says that after she got on 'Suits,' they were friends for years, and afterwards he said she kind of ghosted him."

Vand added that it hurt his friend's feelings since he got the sense that Gabe gave importance to their friendship. He called out the duchess, "So Meghan, if you hear this, reach out to Gabe. You know who that is, and just right that ship."

Now that the former royal has relocated to Vand's neck of the woods, it was said that perhaps she will reach out and reconnect with her high school friends and old flames. Another article said that perharps Markle did not have any bad intentions with allegedly ghosting her ex, and everyone will probably have to let it go since high school was ages ago.

