Relatives discovered the decomposing body of a toddler who was fatally stabbed by his mentally unstable mom.

A Michigan woman is charged with the murder of the child, and the police were able to dig up some facts about the mother getting unhinged and killing her child. This mother goes on the deep end with regrettable circumstances.

Last Wednesday, the police were summoned to a home in Inkster and found Zion Reid,3 years old, dead on the premises.

According to relatives of the toddler, they were trying to get in touch with his mother, 26-year-old Atiya Nina Muhammed, several days before but they cannot reach her and they found a grisly crime scene, reported WDIV.

The crime scene

Police searched the house for anyone inside, who might be hiding. While searching all rooms, they went to the back bedroom and found Zion dead inside.

They did not find the mother Atiya Nina Muhammed, anywhere in the residence when they searched.

Later, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office stated that Reid's cause of death was multiple stab wound and was struck by a blunt object once or several times by the killer. The state of the cadaver was in the decomposition stage. When relatives found him last week, and his mother was nowhere to be found.

Going after the suspect who committed the murder

The suspect was finally rundown by the Inkster Police Department and Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, which caught up with Atiya Nina Muhammed, who was apprehended in a hotel and was taken into custody by the Inkster Police Department.

She was then charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, first-degree child abuse, and torture. According to CrimeOnline, she is now incarcerated at the Wayne County Jail.

Unstable mother

Neighbor Rick Huckestein said,"He was a beautiful little boy. We find it hard to believe that a person could do this to a little boy like that." He said this in reference to disbelief that the mother killed Reid.

From the records, the dead child was killed by his mother, after losing it. The suspect is now in the hands of the police, after leaving in an uber after she allegedly killed Reid.

One of her neighbors, Demetrius Root, said,"She was kind of staying to herself. I didn't know too much of her." He noted that the mother kept to herself a lot.

He added that he would see Atiya very infrequently in the last couple of weeks there was not much of her. The witnesses statement was then claimed to corroborate what the relatives told the police last Wednesday.

Family members stressed on the fact that they have been contacting Atiya, but she did not answer. With the police, they went to the house after no word, a key was given to open the door. Once inside, they found the rotting body of the 3-year-old-Reid in the back room.

Root said that the toddler never talked, only seeing him and the mother walking up and down the street. He would say, "Hey little man."

Huckestein added," "I don't know why people are so like they are. We have enough going on with the virus and everything we don't need this." Grief punctuated his words.

On Thursday, Zion's grandfather left balloons in the home.

Investigators are getting convinced that the mom was not unstable but premeditated the murder of the child. She left the home, letting her son's body rot might mean something more.

