Hell has no fury like women angered, as four women killed an Arizona mother whom they kidnapped as well. Four women were arrested by authorities after they kidnapped a woman from Arizona, but the kidnapped woman was found lifeless about three days later.

According to sources, the victim was spotted with Christina and Mercedes Gomez in Mesa on March 17, based on probable cause statement procured by Oxygen.com.

Victim was a mom of three kids

According to court documents, KPNX made a report that one, Melissa Valenzuela, age 34, was found dead on March 23. She is survived by three children.

Before she was found lifeless, she had guests at her mesa home. These guests were Christina and Mercedez Gomez, who was identified by witnesses at her place. But, some reports added more detail that said two more suspects were seen.

The police identified them as Melissa Servin and Nadine Chavez, they were observed to be in a heated argument with a woman that looked like the victim when she disappeared soon after.

One witness claimed that they saw Chavez, Christina Gomez, Servin, and other unidentified women, ganging up on Valenzuela who was pushed or dragged by the murdering quartet.

In the ensuing scuffle, Valenzuela was screaming for someone to help her and to call 911. The police said, it was Valenzuela shouting to others, so she can escape her kidnappers based on a police statement.

Melissa will soon lose her life and never see her children. Cellphone records obtained on that day indicate that Mercedes Gomez had gone to Phoenix that same day.

Also read: Jealous Husband Shot Wife to Death, Kids Lead the Police to Her Lifeless Body

The murderers of Valenzuela

Christina Gomez, Mercedes Gomez, Nadine Chavez and Melissa Servin are now suspected felons for the murdered Melissa Valenzuela, a mother of three.

These perpetrators are getting charged with a felony, soon after the mother of three was kidnapped by them and ended up dead several days later.

According to Mesa Police Det. Jason Flam, who told Oxygen.com, they will probe the death of Melissa Valenzuela if the women are guilty of murder or not, he added," active, ongoing investigation."

Witnesses confession

After the witness saw Valenzuela screaming and calling for 911, she was never seen alive after that incident. One curious activity that was noticed is the suspects cleaning up, on the front part of the home of Chavez, records state.

Investigators spoke with the brother of Chavez, who mentioned to the police when he came to his sister's house on March 17 and 18. He saw blood all over the bathroom tiles, with one tile not in place based on the probable cause statement.

He added, when asked his sister what transpired, she said that Mercedes Gomez and Christina Gomez had come to visit her with someone else, a third woman. She then told him, Mercedes and Christina with the third female, then killed a woman in the residence.

Later, those who murdered Valenzuela got the body, while Chavez and others destroyed the evidence. The brother told police that his sister showed an article of a missing woman, he then suspected it was Valenzuela who owned the blood.

Another witness said in March, in the Chavez residence, she was shocked to see blood in the bathroom which she helped clean. One other person was Christina Gomez.

Melissa Valenzuela was discovered lifeless on March 23rd, and it is murder according to authorities. All the suspected murderers are on $50,000, the four women will be put on trial for the murder of Melissa Valenzuela.

Related article: Father Who Stabbed His Two Children to Death Arrested During Lockdown

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.