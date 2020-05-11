According to reports, China offers help to North Korea in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic when Xi Jinping got a letter from Kim Jong Un.

This was the scenario when Xi Jinping allegedly responded to communiqué sent to him by the North Korean Leader.

Chinese media organizations said that the message Kim Jong Un sent was to congratulate China on their success in controlling the COVID-19 disease.

This claim is under question after reports were filed that China underreported the victims of the virus reportedly from Wuhan. As of this writing, there are cases of reinfections in China which somehow it negated the prior claims.

Based on the North Korean government records, it show no significant infections or a confirmed case in the secretive government which is very doubtful and analysts have greatly questioned the claims by Pyongyang.

When the COVID-19 was reported, North Korea suspended tourism and closed borders to provide for the viral response that was in the third week of January.

Compared to other health systems, North Korea's is not as robust as other countries and the threat of even a small outbreak of COVID-10 can quickly overload theirs.

In his "verbal message of thanks", Mr. Xi said he highly appreciated Mr. Kim's support during China's outbreak and "showed his personal attention to the situation of the pandemic and people's health" in North Korea, according to state media.

Jinping called for more efforts to strengthen co-operation in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and said China was "willing to continue to provide assistance within its own capacity for [North Korea] in the fight against Covid-19".

On Friday, North Korean state media reported that Mr Kim had sent a verbal message to the president that "congratulated him, highly appreciating that he is seizing a chance of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic".

South Korea itself reported 18 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

Of the 17 cases reported, they are connected to a 29-year-old man registering positive when he made rounds in five nightclubs and bars in Seoul's Itaewon leisure district last weekend.

The mayor, Mayor Park Won-soon ordered nightclubs, bars and hostess venues a general closure of these businesses all over Seoul to limit further spread of the coronavirus as a precaution.

Strait Times reported that Park said in an interview,"Carelessness can lead to an explosion in infections - we clearly realised this through the group infections seen in the Itaewon club case."

Park was stressing the need to be more careful in getting infected and spreading the virus.

Health officials were asking those who went to those five venues in Itaewon to self-isolate and undergo tests to know if they have the virus, and not spread it. Upon checking the logs of the venue, about 1500 went there according to Yonhap.

Adding these new cases to the South Korea national coronavirus tally, there are 10,840 cases with 256 dead at the hands of the coronavirus.

Recently, the North Korean leader was missing for 20 days in public, missing significant dates and events of the year.

Some speculated that Kim Jong-Un died, or was very sick. He resurfaced at a fertiliser factory on 2 May, and appears seemingly well.

South Korea has downplayed the death rumors from the start, Kim Byung-kee said it his disappearance might be due to the North Korea outbreak.

It is left to be seen what North Korea will do with Xi Jinping's offer, knowing the attitude of the secretive state.

