Following reports about the alleged death of Kim Jong-Un, a new theory is circulating that the North Korean leader we are seeing is merely a body double. Photos of Jong-Un raised suspicions as critics note some discrepancies in his appearance.

Weeks after his absence from the public eye, Jong-Un was first seen on a ribbon-cutting ceremony of a fertilizer plant in Pyongyang. The photos taken during this May 1 event were compared to an old photo of Jong-Un convincing others that he is indeed a body double.

Comparing Difference in Kim Jong-Un's Look

Internet sleuths claim that the dental and hairline features are different. Focusing on the leader's dentition, one image shows his crooked teeth which appeared to be photoshopped. Former British Member of Parliament Louise Mensch shared the said photo saying, "It's not the same person. But not going to argue it. Hairy moment when I thought my information was wrong. It wasn't wrong though. Not sure whether it suits us to go along with it or not, but these two are not the same."

Other claims are more subtle like the ear lobes of Jong-Un. However, Daily Mail reports that the facial change might be due to his diet.

Blogger Jennifer Zeng shared photos questioning the authenticity of Jong-Un's presence. She tweeted saying, "Is the Kim Jong-un appearing on May 1 the real one? 4 things to watch: 1. Teeth 2. Ears 3. Hair 4. Sister."

Photos indicating the dissimilarities were shared on Twitter. Apart from the facial features, some noted that the wrist of Jong-Un looks different. But it is believed that this could be an aftermath of a recent medical procedure he recently undergo, which is said to be the reason for his absence.

Another user said that his nose is more rounded with wider hairline and there are less wrinkles around this eyes. Although it is possible that the hairline could be a new haircut, other facial features like a different nose spark suspicions.

Because of this difference, others still believe that the Korean leader has died and was replaced by a look-alike.

People also took notice of the dictator's sister, Kim Yo-Jong was was wearing light eyeshadow and makeup during Jong-Un's first appearance. Seoul Correspondent Jeongmin Kim tweeted that this is a minor detail but this is notable since Yo-Jong does not usually wear makeup.

pic.twitter.com/acVniJCTrh OK I know this is a minor detail but Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong is wearing eyeshadow and other makeup (never saw her doing this before), with the headband that she wore for the new politburo headshot. https://t.co/HKhbnKyX1r — Jeongmin Kim (@jeongminnkim) May 1, 2020

Will Jong-Un Use Body Double?

According to IBTimes SG, Jong-Un use body doubles especially when he travels to protect himself from assassination attempts. In a 2017 video, he was seen talking to some men who looks like him. These men have the same haircut and outfit with Jong-Un. His lookalikes were with him on as he oversee the launch of North Korea's Hwasong-14 rocket.

