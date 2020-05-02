Six years after his involvement with the project, NBA and Lakers superstar LeBron James was the first to announce and unveil on his Instagram account the official title of the long-anticipated Space Jam sequel, the Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Despite the current global health crisis, Warner Bros. ensured that the film would be materialized on July 16, 2021. The Lakers superstar also confirmed that it is still on schedule even with the threats of COVID-19 as the animation still continues behind closed doors amidst the lockdown.

Aside from the confirmation, LeBron James made he also released the long-awaited Space Jam sequel logo.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is the sequel of the much-loved live-action or animated movie hybrid film which came out back from the classic 1996 film starred by Michael Jordan.

Moreover, Jordan teamed up with Looney Tunes for crucial basketball match against the all-star Monstars before, but the next generation film will be directed by Malcolm D. Lee which also directed Night School, alongside Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, and basketball stars Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, Klay Thompson, and Chiney Ogwumike.

On his Instagram account, the Lakers superstar shared a video of himself wearing a cap with an embroidered new Space Jam logo and its official title on it.

James working with Hollywood's finest

One of the 2021's most anticipated movie, the sequel is scheduled to be on the movie screens on July 16, 2021, which is wrapping March of this year.

Ryan Coogler the Black Panther,'s producer, will be one of the producers alongside Lebron James who is excited about the movie with Malcolm D. Lee directing the film.

With ultimate excitement, Lakers Superstar announced that the sequel gave him the ultimate avidity.

Read also: Green Bay Packers May Have Lost Aaron Rodgers after Picking QB Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft

Moreover, the Lakers superstar forward shared that the project is so much bigger as the space jam collaboration is so much more than just the NBA superstar and the Looney Tunes getting stick together and releasing its movie.

James who produced and starred one of the most anticipated movies shared that he just loves the kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they can do not just give up on their dreams.

He also added that the Black Panther director did a lot for the people.

NBA and Coronavirus

It has been 51 days since the last game of the NBA players took the court for a valid game and it is just under two months since the Utah Jazz's star Rudy Gobert tested positive with COVID-19 resulting to put the league on hold.

But despite the early detection and helping hasten the ostensible lockdown of American public life, the days drag on as the havoc continues to damage the country with more than one million cases now confirmed in the United States and with over 60,000 death till.

On the other hand, the NBA is now close to resuming its regular season after allowing some progress in the teams' practices but with some restrictions following on it to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Related article: NBA Players Participate in NBA 2K Tournament to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.