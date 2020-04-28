The police in California discovered a severed head in a refrigerator on April 26. They were also investigating a missing person case. Multiple sources told KTVU that offers made the horrifying discovery while executing a search warrant at an apartment in San Francisco, California.

Missing person case that led to the discovery

The sources also claimed that the search at the apartment on April 26 was related to an ongoing missing person investigation which started after Justin Silvernale, carjacking suspect, stabbed an off-duty San Francisco police officer on April 12. The 35-year-old suspect led police on a high-speed car chase which ended with his shooting death when he approached an officer while carrying a knife.

It is not immediately known who was reported missing and how the missing person investigation led the police to the San Francisco apartment but sources say that the missing person is 41-year-old Catano Perez, who lived in the apartment. His family last had contact with him back on April 10.

Even though it is not clear how the fatal carjacking is tied to the missing person report, sources stated that the victim is associated with Silvernale. Sergeant Michael Andraychak, a San Francisco police spokesperson confirmed to the news station that a body was discovered at the home. The private investigator says he was last seen around the Great Highway and was officially declared missing on April 20.

Other incidents

Back in 2014, a woman's head was found in the woods in Pennsylvania. Until today, the woman's identity remains a mystery. Although the police do not have any suspects, they do have a leading theory. They believe the head may have been severed by a so-called body broker, someone who sells body parts from a cadaver donated to science.

What made the case complicated is that bodies and parts can be bought, sold, and even leased across America with relative ease. That makes tracing the origins of remains like the head found in the Economy difficult if not impossible. After the head was found, authorities used cadaver dogs to scour the area and they asked for DNA from the woman, but their efforts did not result in anything. The case of the woman, whom they call Jane Doe, went cold.

In 2017, a man whose severed head and charred body were found in separate locations died from decapitation. The police in Mississippi stated that they identified the dead man as Jeremy Jerome Jackson, a 30-year-old man. Authorities released his autopsy results and stated that he also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.

The police offered a $20,000 reward for an arrest and conviction in the killing but to no avail. Lee Vance, Jackson Police Chief, stated that he requested federal help with the case and the killing of the victim who was shot during daylight hours while working at a kids' barbershop.

Jackson's severed head was found the morning after on the front porch of a home. A few hours later, his headless burned body was discovered less than a mile away. The residents told CNN affiliate WLBT that a group of children found the body in a wooded area.



