The WHO belated declares after all the controversy that COVID-19 is from animal origin after several scientific papers postulated it earlier.

On Tuesday after deliberation of the issue which has President Trump putting the resources of America in the service of humanity, in solving once and for all where the coronavirus came from.

Notable is the part of the release that it is based off animal pathogens from the Wuhan market in China (this is questioned by China), not escaped from a Wuhan lab because of its virulence.

No exact blame is placed who made the virus first. The suspected culprit is the lab that is located in Central Wuhan, where it started and led to the charnel events after it spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Fadela Chaib, in a Geneva brief, said in a statement, "All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else." She added," It is probable, likely, that the virus is of animal origin."

According to Chaib, it is not clear how the virus jumped to humans, but an animal host with viruses is for sure. She said in a statement," It most likely has its ecological reservoir in bats but how the virus came from bats to humans is still to be seen and discovered." Prior to this release, many studies and researches have made headway including the work of Dr Zhengli Shi.

One question was asked, if the virus though not manipulated escaped, the question was snubbed and not answered. Center to all these circles of controversy is the Wuhan Institute of Virology that has denied any inquiry, nor answered substantially the if it escaped?

Also read: Coronavirus Origin: Is It Really a Bio-weapon Created in a Wuhan Laboratory?

President Trump with the interest of the world community in getting the truth from Beijing has said it was no accident but premeditated that took the lives of many nationalities. Especially America that has its newest Pearl Harbor, he mentioned 'knowingly responsible'. Trump has been put on the hot seat as China is in focus.

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence said the US will get down to the truth and in due time.

Quoting Mike Pence," It is clear to us that not only was there a failure by the World Health Organization (WHO) to communicate to America and the world what was happening in China, but also that China was not as forthcoming as they should have been." Made these statements on Fox News Sunday.

Issues that pilloried the response of the Trump administration is harsh, several congressional Republicans are blaming China for the outbreak that came from the Hubei province earlier than December according to some studies. Though late December is the accepted narrative.

A small number of GOP lawmakers suggesting that the coronavirus was released from lab work that created the virus. These lawmakers are serious to make China pay for the deaths and misery, with damages for their complicity.

A seemingly aggrieved China through its foreign ministry said everyone should work together, not blame anyone in particular.

The ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters in Beijing," Like many other countries, China was attacked by this virus. We are the 'victim' instead of the 'culprit'."

Despite all these details, the COVID-19 is of animal origin as per their statement, taking the blame if the virus was indeed lab-made.

Related article: Fang Fang's Wuhan Diary May Shed Light on What Really Happened During Coronavirus Lockdown