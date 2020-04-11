Beijing has been criticized by the west, but Fang Fang's Wuhan Diary has an account of the truth, that was contrary to the claims of Chinese officials.

During the Wuhan lockdown, a Chinese writer wrote her accounts about what happened in China, which caught the attention of Chinese officials who are under a directive to silence anything unfavourable to Beijing.

Her accounts attack the Chinese government, which has been accused of non-transparency in terms of how they handled the coronavirus crisis. There are copies of her diary translated to English and German.

As the United States and other countries are calling for actions against Beijing as the culprit for the coronavirus pandemic, they are carrying out a PR campaign to reduce or totally remove complicity. Chinese officials are leaning on Fang Fang's Wuhan diary.

They are accusing her of spreading lies that is harming China's already tattered and tarnished reputation in the community of nations.

All the excerpts in the diary, all the accounts began in late January after the official lockdown, caused by the coronavirus which is denied to originate in Wuhan, one notable aspect of the diary is they official responses from then till now.

Exerpts from the diary

The diary of Fang has many controversial entries which is considered a basis of the real occurence in Wuhan. Som excerpts of her diary was shared online along with its translations.

"How many people have died in Wuhan and their families destroyed?" she wrote on 31 January. "But so far not a single person has said sorry or taken responsibility. I've even seen a writer use the phrase 'complete victory'. What are they talking about?"

Her words reflects her anger on how many have perished but no government official has taken the blame. She is also appalled by the fact that no one is allowed to talk about the realities of the pandemic. Seeing someone say they achieved victory disgust her because many are infected and the Wuhan outbreak spiralled out of control.

Posted excerpts of the diary were shared on social media. But these were deleted by government watchdogs after around an hour of posting. Censored posts of said diary are being archived by China Digital Times.

An action that seemingly proves the veracity of her statement is the shutting down of her Weibo account which had 3.8 million followers. It was taken down by government internet sensors to prevent any more unfavorable response her diary is getting online. But due to pressure, it has been put back up.

Publisher Harper Collins cherised her memoirs in a book which will be released on June. It is said that the book will come in German and English languages.

The Chinese government has labelled Fang Fang a traitor especially that having her memoir published in different areas around the world will be a gian sword attack for western powers.

Publishing of her books means that all the happenings in the Wuhan lockdown will be verified and perused by western countries, giving clues which they could never get a hold-off.

The Chinese leader is trying to repair a tattered western image which may be affected by the book when it comes out in June or July.

One point that draws the ire of the west is the under-reporting of the real death toll.

On Weibo, a post accused Fang Fang's diary saying, "Wuhan Diary is a knife handed over to foreigners and a bullet shooting at Chinese."

One comment said, "The woman only writes articles in her small blog, and does not know the overall situation of our country at all. Maybe she does not admit that she is unpatriotic, she thought we were extreme she was just a stupid old lady."

Fang Fang's Wuhan Diary' has 380 million views, and the hashtag #wuhandiary show its impact.

