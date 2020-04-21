Mother's day is fast approaching, and what better way to celebrate it is to give your mother a present that she'll love. If your mom loves technology and is up to date with the latest gadgets, then you can surprise her with the best gadget on the market that is perfect for tech-lovers. Here are some of the tech gifts that you can purchase for the special woman in your life.

The Coffea AirPods Case is made for AirPods 2. It has a 0.3mm see-through thin wall that allows you to check the indicator status any time. The precise cutouts for easy access to all functions without any interference. The premium silicone case is slim, lightweight, flexible and impact-resistant. It is focused on providing the greatest protection against daily wear and tear with minimal bulk.

The wireless charging case is compatible with all Qi standard wireless charging pad or mat. No need for extra power cord, you can keep your AirPods charging case into Coffea AirPods case cover and you can easily enjoy wireless charging. The cover as an attached dust-cap that ensures convenient charging and it keeps the charging port clean when you are not using it.

The Aduro AquaSound WSP20 Shower Speaker is perfect for showers, baths, swimming pools, boats and marine. It is waterproof and it features a suction cup that makes it easy to attach to walls or any flat surface. You can answer calls right on it and hold a conversation through the built in microphone. You can skip songs and you can forward, back, pause and play right from the water resistant speakers. It is compatible with any Bluetooth capable player, tablet or phone.

The audio sunglasses from Bose Frames has built-in Bose speakers that produce rich and immersive sound for you, while others hear nothing. The open-ear audio allows you to stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying music. The Bose Frames Alto feature a classic angular shape and commanding lenses in two sizes.

The integrated microphone is made for clear calls and you can access your phone's virtual assistant. The sunglasses blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB Rays. The sunglasses is Bose AR enabled, it is an innovative audio-only version of augmented reality. The battery life is 3.5 hours, 12 hours on standby and the charge time is 2 hours.

The new Kindle Oasis features a 7-inch, 300 ppi Paperwhite display using the latest e-ink technology and a sleek ergonomic design with page turn buttons, it is perfect for one handed reading. It has an adjustable warm light for a richer reading experience in any light. You can also adjust the shade of the screen from white light to a warm amber with the ability to schedule when the light changes for a personalized reading experience. Kindle Oasis also has an adaptive front light that automatically adjusts the brightness of your screen based on lighting conditions.

The Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones has digital noise cancelling that blocks out distracting background noise for a better music experience. With the Next Gen Al Tech, you can just hold the NC button for a uniquely tuned noise cancellation. It has a built-in microphone that lets you take, make calls and access your voice assistant. You can enjoy up to 35 hours of wireless playback and 10 minute quick charge capability.

