With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are trapped inside their homes due to several lockdowns imposed which led them to look for activities to kill time. Others are trying to discover what is hidden inside the wardrobe like in Narnia, some are letting time pas by through making videos on TikTok, and some are also trapped inside the social media world.

Howeve,r for thsoe who want to escape the confines of social media but still enagge in some funwith the whole famil, here are some of the games where things will make you think before you can you come and find the hidden slice of life.



CLUE : THE CLASSIC MYSTERY GAME

The quest is on for finding who's responsible among 6 suspects for murdering Tudor Mansion owner Mr. Boody, as they search for mansion's rooms, guests, and weapons whether the death was caused by the green with the candlestick in the study room or the plum with the wrench in the library, as they detect each clue and eliminate unnecessary information in order to guess correctly Who cause the death, what were used as tools for the incident, and where did they commit the crime and correctly guess the murderer in the Clue the classic mystery game.



After the chase down for an unknown foe in a classic battle, the saga continues as we go one on one in a classic board where every move counted.



OTHELLO CLASSIC GAME



With only 64 reversible discs, a game board, 2 disc holders and instruction booklet you will only have a minute to learn and a lifetime to r as this internationally-acclaimed an a classic two-player light strategy game challenges you to outplay your opponent by trapping and capturing your opponent's pieces by placing your disks on the board where every tome you sandwich one or more of your opponent's pieces you flip those disks to your color but always remember that you are not the only one who is thinking that way as any lead can change with just a single flip of o disk in this fast-paced, strategic, classic game that's often not decided until the very last move.

Read also: How to Make DIY Origami Face Mask From Paper Towels



Last but definitely not the least on the list, the battleship: is a game which requires not only sacrifices but proper positioning in order to survive



HASBRO BATTLESHIP BOARD GAME

As adults must be first to assemble this classic naval combat game, these battleships head to head battle gives everyone an authentic thrill by waging wars on the high seas as every player needs to search for enemy's fleet of ships and destroy one by one as no ship is safe in this game of stealth as everyone is trying to protect your own fleet while annihilating your opponents.



By taking charge and commanding your own fleeting order to defeat the enemy, this portable battle cases and realistic naval craft puts you right in the middle of the action and pushing you to position your ships strategically in order to survive the numerous strikes.

Related article: Seven Ways to Get More Sleep That Go Beyond Spending More Time in Bed