These murders were committed and reported in the media which have stunned many countries due to the sheer nature of their brutality. Here are the top 7 goriest and disgusting murder cases around the world and how they did it.

WARNING: This contains very alarming stories. Continue at your own discretion.

1. Tamara Samsonova, the "Granny Ripper"

Samsonova is a 68-year-old Russian, a former hotel worker who killed and ate at least 11 individuals and kept a journal where she detailed her crimes. She executed her friend, Valentina Ulanova, by putting drugs in her salad with sleeping pills and utilizing a handsaw to eviscerate her while she was still alive.

2. Issei Sagawa

A Japanese man fell for a lady named Renée Hartevelt, a 25-year-old Dutch woman, while he was in France and invited her to where he was staying. While there, he snuck up behind her and shot her in the head. He ate her flesh for three days until he was caught in a park with two suitcases loaded up with the eviscerated body parts.

3. The Greyhound Bus Murder

While onboard a stuffed Greyhound bus in 2008, Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, stabbed and decapitated 22-year old Tim McLean. He continued to cut off the rest of McLean's body parts and eat them in front of passengers. He was found not criminally responsible due to psychological illness and is currently free.

Read Also: Four Men Executed for 2012 Delhi Bus Gang Rape and Murder

4. The Beast of Ukraine/The Terminator

Anatoly Onoprienko is a Soviet serial killer, known as "The Beast of Ukraine", "The Terminator" and "Citizen O". He would head out to the countryside of Ukraine just to find a house and slaughter everyone inside. Using a hunting rifle, hatchet, and shotgun, he killed 52 people between 1989-1996, took things from his dead victims and gifted them to his fiancé including her engagement ring.

5. Mary Bell

Bell was 10 years of age when she committed her first homicide by choking a 4-year-old kid, and the next year, choking a 3-year-old kid. For the second homicide, she had an accomplice and they cut their initials on the kid's body, as well as remove his private parts. She presently lives in England under another name.

6. The Toolbox Killers

In 1979, Roy Lewis Norris and Lawrence Sigmund Bittaker captured, raped, and killed five teenage girls in Southern California, over a time of five months. The absolute horrendous part is that most of the things they used to torment these poor young ladies were tools you'd find in your own garage.

7. Edmund Kemper, the 'Co-Ed Killer'

Edmund Kemper is a psychopathic serial killer and necrophile who was born on December 18, 1948. He mercilessly murdered six female students, two of his grandparents, and his mother by the age of 24. He found the six young ladies in the mountains of California, beheaded them, and had sexual actions with their bodies. As for his mom, he killed her with a claw hammer and engaged sexual actions with her head. At that point, he called the cops to turn himself over.



Related Article: No Family Member Survived in Suspected Murder-Suicide House Fire