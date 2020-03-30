Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly interested to expand their family by having another baby.

Archie Harrison, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is less than a year old, but a source said the pair apparently will try in earnest soon. "They just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can."

The insider added that the Sussexes are still enjoying precious early days with Archie.

They will try as they settle into their new Los Angeles home. Prince Harry and Markle intend to raise their son in North America.

Ten-month-old Archie will probably have to wait for quite some time for a little brother or sister. "They're committed to having another baby, but don't want to put too much pressure on the situation."

Their resolve to relinquish their senior royal roles and be financially independent of the royal family is understood to have been partly motivated by their wish to shield their son from the press.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor has not been spotted out in public since his birth in May last year. Prince Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, entrusted Archie to a nanny in Canada when they returned to the U.K. to wrap up royal engagements earlier this month.

The duke and duchess' sudden relocation to L.A. in a bid to be closer to Markle's mother Doria Ragland could mark their preparation to expand their young family.

Talking about Archie in November 2019, a source commented, "He can sit up without support and rollover, and he's almost crawling. He can't talk yet, but he's trying!"

Aside from Markle's mother, the couple is settling into their new life in Hollywood with close friends, agents, and business managers closer to them to smoothly begin towards financial independence.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry and Markle flew by private jet from Canada to Los Angeles last week before the closing of the border between the two countries. They have permanently relocated to California.

It was advised to take this report with a grain of salt unless the Sussex family confirm themselves.

"Their family is their number one priority," the source said.

In the span of time Archie and his parents still lived in London, the public came to know the child through typical royal engagements including first photos after his birth, a snapshot from his christening, and his royal tour.

When the Sussexes declared their historic decision to cut ties with the monarchy, rumors that Prince Harry and Markle were planning a second child already started to circulate.

One feature said with the increased publicity their big move attracted, it makes sense that they would hold off longer. Many signs point to a sibling for baby Archie sooner, including royal biographer Duncan Larcombe's claim that sources close to Prince Harry and Markle said the pair prefer Archie to grow up with a sibling.

