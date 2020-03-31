Prince Charles of the British Royal Family, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is out of self-isolation after seven days and is in good health.

The Clarence House office revealed last week that Prince Charles, 71, had been tested after displaying mild symptoms of the virus. He reportedly had been in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland where he worked indoors.

They released a statement, saying, "Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation."

His isolation period was in accordance with the current medical and government restrictions in the U.K.

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is in a self-isolation because she is required to see if she exhibits symptoms, a source said.

After Clarence House confirmed his diagnosis, how he contracted the virus was unknown due to his recent busy schedule of public engagements.

While the government required anyone with symptoms to self-isolate for seven days, everyone living in their household should be in self-isolation for two weeks.

Buckingham Palace stated that the Queen last saw her son, the heir to the throne, March 12 and was in a good condition.

Some people were furious when it was reported that Prince Charles had been tested despite experiencing merely mild symptoms for the coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace insisted that the testing was done for sound clinical reasons, and even if it was not, one test of a royal makes no practical difference to the capacity of hundreds of thousands of key workers to get tested.



Prince Charles will now resume meetings and take exercise in accordance with medical and government guidelines.

The prince had last seen the Queen on March 12 shortly after an investiture ceremony for public awards at Buckingham Palace in London.

The 93-year-old monarch has canceled all her royal duties for the foreseeable future, staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, for the Easter period.

The total number of fatalities of the virus in the U.K. has reached 1,408 in the latest total until 17:00 BST on Sunday. Adding to that are a further 159 people in England, 14 in Wales, one in Northern Ireland, and six in Scotland.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall fleed London for the Balmoral estate merely hours before the government ordered every citizen not to leave to the country, due to the fear of spreading the virus or overloading rural health services.

Several senior British officials have been diagnosed with the coronavirus nowadays, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The prime minister was the first world leader to declare he had the coronavirus has continued to spearhead U.K.'s response to the outbreak. He is carrying out meetings over video chat while self-isolating in his flat in Downing Street.

Experts have alerted that the rate of fatalities is expected to rise in the coming days.

Above 9,000 people who have tested positive for coronavirus are receiving treatment in hospitals all over England, said NHS England's Simon Stevens.

