A Georgia man who had already served time for terrorizing women in the area has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old girl.

The life of a five-year-old girl came to a tragic end as a Georgia man, snuffed out her life permanently and without mercy.

That is how it ended for the little girl who was brutally killed by this deranged killer.

Signs of instability existed with the accused killer. He was previously convicted for terrorizing women where he lived. Now, he committed a crime that ended the child's life.

The victim and the killer

Savannah Adams, five-years-old at the time of the murder on March 29, was found dead and suffered a horrible beating from the suspected heartless killer.

Those who knew the five-year-old girl said she was gentle and loving, but her killer ignored that.

The suspect of this chilling murder is identified as Ethan Gathright, 22 years old, who was her guardian.

Gathright was a bonafide felon, before killing Savannah savagely.

Prior records from the police reveal his anti-social tendencies that led to several arrests for violent crimes against women.

These crimes involve theft and robbery, and attempted murder after stealing her car.

For these offences, the murderer of Savannah has been in prison for his criminal acts. His victims were more than one woman in Fulton and Dekalb counties.

One of his attempts to kill was a woman with the last name King, who according to reports had her terrifying encounter in July 2014 with the deranged lunatic.

King was left traumatized at what Ethan did with a co-conspirator on that day in a parking lot in 2014. She can vividly remember her first and last encounter with Garthright.

In the parking lot, Gathright and an unidentified accomplice beat her up in the Target parking lot, but the duo was not just satisfied with the beating they gave King.

They got into the car, and they intentionally tried to crush her with her vehicle, luckily they did not do it.

Police revealed that he had another encounter that involved beating up another woman at Phipps Plaza in August 2014. It was the same motive that included stealing the unidentified victim's car.

Scene of the crime: 5-year old Savannah's untimely death

It was March 29, the Atlanta police got a report of a dead girl in southwest Atlanta as reported by WJCL and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police investigated the call and found the young Savannah in the home dead. Her battered body indicated a savage beating that killed her.

According to Capt. D'Andrea Price of the Atlanta police, the cause of death was not stated but the dead girl was beaten to death by someone.

A family member added that she was left in the care of the 22-year old Gathright.

Shock and grief

WJCL, Captain D'Andrea said, "It was a horrible death. I didn't sleep that well that night from seeing her."

The school she went to raised money for her family and gave their condolences as well.

Gathright a 22-year old Georgia man was charged for the murder of five-year-old girl, Savannah Adams. No other information is out yet.

