Since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, the Duchess of Sussex has worn £977,309.49 worth of clothes with glamorous pieces by designers including Dior, Givenchy, and Victoria Beckham. The sum total covered her 22-month career as a working senior member of the royal family from her first one-on-one meet-up with the Queen to her elegant wedding gown.

One can likely relate to Markle's lifestyle of having a complimentary work wardrobe, but the duchess' wardrobe might just be more lavish. From elegant red carpet events to international tours and daily royal duties, the Duchess of Sussex has become known for her adoration of outfits and designer shoes that would dare even the most devoted shopper.

Back-to-back royal engagements of the Duchess of Sussex had provided a chance for the former royal to show off her designer wardrobe; from a Ralph Lauren dress for Prince Louis' baptizing to a dramatic black Dior get-up for the RAF centenary celebrations, and her donning a Givenchy on tour in Ireland, each clothing piece grabbed attention with an impressive price tag.

Her working wardrobe was sponsored by the Prince of Wales who covers all the costs of official royal engagements for his sons and daughters-in-law.

Markle was financially independent, earning £300,000 a year as an actress and was reportedly worth £5 million before marrying Prince Harry.

The glamorous former royal was rarely seen in the same outfit twice.

Whether or not the stipend will be continually provided by Prince Charles remains unclear, as well as whether Markle always pays full price for her clothes or whether she was given discounts by designers.

The majority of her wardrobe sum comes from the two dresses she donned on her wedding day. The simple but elegant boat-necked Givenchy wedding dress was estimated to have cost in the region of £387,000 or $440,000. The Stella McCartney reception gown cost $440,000.

The designer of the white bridal gown was Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller. It was accessorized with a diamond-encrusted hairband borrowed from the Royal Vault. The veil measuring 5 meters was made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers representing the Commonwealth countries.

The cream-colored Givenchy cape dress she handpicked for her first one-on-one outing with the Queen retails for around $18,000.

Another outfit to note was her somewhat controversial pink, off-shoulder Carolina Herrera top, paired with a matching skirt. She wore it for her first Trooping the Colour ceremony, totaling approximately $4,000.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said her lavish wardrobe was suitable. "Look at the publicity she has brought in run-up to the wedding. I'd argue that's worth every penny."

Officially completing her final few royal duties, Markle brought her fashion A-game to her last outfits.

The Duchess of Sussex's splendid outfit choices, according to a stylist, prove she is "unapologetic" about stepping down as a working royal.

Reports suggest the Markle will probably be granted to keep all the designer duds in her closet, even though they were bought via the royal budget.

