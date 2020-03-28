Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were photographed together at the SAG Awards and since then the rumors of their reunion are going strong. Recently, a tabloid suggested that Pitt and Aniston are expecting twins via surrogacy. However, this was a false claim.

The tabloid asserted that Michelle Ross, the surrogate parent who carried Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker's twin girls over a decade ago, is doing the same job for Pitt and Aniston.

The publication noted that Hollywood is alive with speculation though not one other outlet has picked up the story including other unreliable supermarket tabloids.

The tabloid claimed that the former spouses back together again.

Aniston posted a photo of herself on Instagram lying down in the back of her car before the SAG Awards to avoid creasing her dress. They wrote, "Those close to her suspect the innocent snap had hidden meaning - confirming rumors she's pregnant with twins!"

It is not clear how the actress' picture connotes a pregnancy in any way.

The outlet maintained that Aniston was "sporting a baby bump" at the SAG Awards which seemingly confirmed rumors that she had her eggs frozen in the early 2000s.

Gossip Cop debunked the rumors, indicating that they are not in a relationship yet. A source asserted that "they are friends and happy for each other... She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that's it."

Since reports of Brad Pitt attending the "Friends" star's Christmas party have surfaced online, gossip mongers are crossing their fingers that they have revived their romance. Then came their reuniting moment when they bumped into each other on the red carpet of the SAG Awards which was eye candy to many fans.

The ludicrous claim is based on the theory that the pair have been spending "lots of time together" during this year's awards season. Aniston also casually mentioned that she could picture kids in her future in an interview with fellow actress Sandra Bullock for "Interview Magazine" in February.

"It's believed Jen's talk-show host pal Jimmy Fallon could have influenced her decision to consider using a gestational carrier," the article noted, providing separate photos of both Aniston and Parker posing with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel (not Fallon) as mere evidence. The tabloid seemingly did not double-check to make sure they had the right Jimmy.

News about Pitt and Aniston planning a secret wedding bash were advised to be taken with a grain of salt. The pair's representatives have shrugged off rumors of them getting back together.

Much of the article on the expected twins through surrogacy focused mainly on Ross' 2009 surrogacy for Broderick and Parker instead of Pitt and Aniston.

The brief interaction during the awards night has led to an enormous amount of gossip and speculation about a supposed reignited relationship between the two actors.

