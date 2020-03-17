A report was published in the Globe magazine on March 14, 2019 claiming that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had a secret marriage in Mexico despite not being legally divorced with estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

The bogus report also added that Aniston wanted to follow her heart and remarry Pitt considering that life is short, following her experience when the plane she was on needed to make an emergency landing. Aniston then allegedly eloped with Pitt in Mexico. However, the pair did not get married last year, contrary to the tabloid report insisting it was true.

The two Hollywood A-listers' marriage may have fallen apart in 2005, but they have remained close friends over the years and have one of the most buzzed-about relationships in Hollywood history. Fans are holding out for them to reunite now that they are both single again, now 56 and 50.

The amicable exes were pictured together for the first time in years at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Brad and Jennifer, who were married for 5 years from 2000 until 2005, were caught embracing and briefly holding hands.

After reconnecting at Aniston's holiday party in December 2019, a source said they have a "wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times."

In 1998, Brad, 35, and Jennifer, 29, have their first date upon being reportedly being set up by their agents.

September 1999 was when the couple went red carpet official at the Emmy awards.

It was Nov. 21, 1999 when the pair made it clear that they are engaged when he showed off her ring on stage with Sting. Brad sang, "We're going to Vegas, we're gonna get wed / So fill her up, son, don't be staring / Yeah, that's a real diamond she be wearing."

On July 29, 2000, Brad and Jennifer got hitched in the Malibu clifftop ceremony which included 200 guests, 50,000 flowers, a gospel choir, four bans, and fireworks. The wedding had a reportedly "un-Hollywood vibe" with its emotional service. "It was not like a business thing. It was friends and family and celebration."

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Net Worth 2020: 'Friends' Star Turned $100 to $200 Million

Avid "Friends" fans may recall that in November 2001, Brad made a guest appearance on season eight of the comedy show. "The One With the Rumor" was the episode wherein Pitt's character hates Aniston's character, Rachel Green.

Just like that, the fairytale was over on January 7, 2005. Brad and Jennifer released a joint statement, "We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration."

May 2005 came when Brad struck a romance with "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" fellow lead star Angelina Jolie. They were photographed on the beach together, confirming they are in a relationship.

September 2005 was when Jennifer addressed the split in an interview with "Vanity Fair," describing Brad as "missing a sensitivity chip."

Their divorce was finalized in October 2005.

In 2011, Jennifer started dating Justin Theroux after co-starring in the film "Wanderlust" together. The pair were papped arm-in-arm and at events together.

In April 2012, eight years after working on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," Brad and Angelina were engaged.

Forty-year-old actor Justin asked Jennifer to marry him on her 41st birthday while the couple was in New York on August 2012.

August 2015, after four years together, Justin and Jennifer were married in a secret ceremony -- which guests were told was his birthday party.

Brad and Angelina's marriage lasted for a little over a decade before calling it quits in 2016.

Jen and Justin announce that they are getting divorced in February 2018.

On December 24, 2019, Brad showed up at Jennifer's holiday party and was legit the last to leave.

And finally, the pair celebrated their wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020.

Related Article: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt plan romantic getaway after Brangelina split