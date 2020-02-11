Brad Pitt has delivered amusing and funny self-deprecating acceptance speeches which he pens himself as he has won an Oscars, Golden Globe, SAG and several Critics Circle awards for his character as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's film. He also gets plus points for photos of his affectionate SAG Awards reunion with first ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

"I've gotta add this to my Tinder profile," he said at the Screen Actors Guild Awards while receiving an award for "Once Upon a Time in . . . Hollywood."

Pitt took a jab at ex-wife Angelina Jolie at the SAG Awards, much to the amusement of his other ex, Aniston.

In his acceptance speech at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, the 56-year-old suggested that there was tension during his marriage to Jolie.



He had won the war waged by his 2nd ex-wife, Angelina Jolie in August 2018. The starlet had begun a murmur project to repaint Pitt as a daddy in the middle of a wardship defending the pair's 6 youngsters.

An insider said that Hollywood felt that Brad was muted during his relationship with Angelina, "And now we have him back."

"I wouldn't say muted, because they did a lot of really good work together internationally," according to a close Pitt colleague, adding that Jolie did more of the talking and was more aggressive in setting agendas and priorities.

Meanwhile, Jolie has the capacity to release a video of Brad Pitt that the actress wants to use in order to win their custody battle. The said video has the potential to destroy the "Once Upon a Time In . . . Hollywood" actor.

Filming "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood" in 2018 was a tough shoot for Pitt, 56, who was in the middle of his divorce from Jolie. An insider said that part of the reason he took the role was so he could stay in LA and see his kids.

She was also reportedly on a mission to shame Pitt, filing a court claim that the actor had failed to pay any significant child support.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, following an alleged private-jet altercation between Pitt and 18-year-old son Maddox who was said to have stepped in to defend his mother.

The FBI did not press charges when Pitt was quickly cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. An insider filmed Pitt getting off the aircraft and taking a drunken joy ride in an airport golf cart.

An entertainment website has debunked the claim, saying the video of drunken Brad Pitt never existed.

Pitt developed a solid bond with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio hanging around on collections, enjoy watching TV, and sharing dishes. DiCaprio - whom Pitt calls LDC and Lover - was a wonderful source of support.

Reports claimed that he did not attend the BAFTAs to work on his relationship with Maddox, but insiders clarified that Pitt does not have much of a relationship with the teen.

A friend said Hollywood has plenty of love and respect for Pitt. "He's a good guy -- that will be his legacy."

