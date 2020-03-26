While this is due to a desire to focus on her kids and her career, phony rumors are circulating about Angelina Jolie's supposed 'struggle' to find love after her separation from Brad Pitt.

Jolie has reportedly not publicly or privately dated anyone since the actress declared her split from Pitt in 2016.

Last June, a story was written that the "Maleficent" actress allegedly drunk-dialed Pitt on her birthday because she was lonely. The tabloid contended that after "a few wines," Jolie gave her former husband a call. However, the story did not prove to be true as the actress had been busy on her birthday on the set of her upcoming film, "Those Who Wish Me Dead."

A tabloid has also claimed that the dubbed unlucky-in-love mother is on the path to find a perfect match for her better future.

Jolie has never appeared to indulge in a new relationship as she keeps herself busy with her children and often goes on outings with them.

On her resentment towards Pitt, a source said in 2019, "Angie is not trying to make things hard on Brad, she just wants to be fair for her and the kids. She is struggling to let go of any lingering resentment and wants to move to a place of healing, love, and forgiveness about her relationship and failed marriage with Brad."

She apparently felt that she had to not prioritize her career so that Pitt could take projects that he was passionate about.

When Pitt landed lead roles, "she feels largely responsible for much of his success and acquired wealth while they were together," one source said. Jolie reportedly felt responsible for much of his success and acquired wealth.

It has been long difficult to draw a line from fact to rumor when it comes to Pitt and Jolie. The two Hollywood A-listers have been the subject of tabloid rumors since the time before their relationship went public.

The pair has openly admitted that they became attracted to each other while filming their 2005 movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." This was while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The sneaky couple then managed to hide their secret feelings for each other even from their bodyguard.

Other reports said that Jolie is looking to leave Los Angeles and set up a new home with her children.

Another tabloid wrote up a story with the headline, "Angie Moans She Can't Get A Guy!" earlier this March. The 'snitch' said Jolie felt that men have considered her toxic since her separation from Pitt. According to "Gossip Cop" that checked in with a source close to Jolie, the story was false.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, opting to split from the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor citing irreconcilable differences. Pitt had six children with his former wife: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

