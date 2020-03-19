Murderer Hashem Abedi is proclaimed guilty for the deaths of 22 people caused by a bomb which was detonated after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 in England.

Added to the charges is attempted murder and planning with his suicide-bomber brother Salman Abedi in the act of terrorism.

After five hours, the jury gave the unanimous verdict in court two of the Old Bailey, the judge said guilty and the bereaved were in tears after it was given.

According to the senior investigating officer, Hashem is responsible like his elder, and he might be the brain of the bombing. He intends to cause more death while planning the attack in Libya.

Hashem Abedi was not at the end of his seven-week trial, as he was on the run to avoid any connection to the May 22, 2017 bombing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Barraclough, added that both brothers knew what they were going to do. Not as if they did not fully know what were the stakes, of what they were doing.

Simon Barraclough said, "These two men are the real deal, these are proper jihadis - you do not walk into a space like the Manchester Arena and kill yourself with an enormous bomb like that, taking 22 innocent lives with you, if you are not a proper jihadist."

In reference to how both brothers planned the mayhem and death that followed the blast. Innocents were caught in the crossfire of sick jihadists and died as their intent to kill needed fulfilment.

The Detective Chief Superintendent interjected that Hashem Abedi was involved in assembling the explosive and in the entire plan. Hashem was bolstering his brother to commit the act of suicide bombing until the detonation.

Jihadis are obsessed with the sickening mentality of the Islamic State, and the dead brother Salman wanted to be a martyr. This perverse thinking is what drives their believers to carry out heinous acts against people.

Simon Barraclough is very definite that Hashem had the final call from Salman before he detonated the bomb that blew him to bits but took others as well.

Barraclough got assigned to the case, an hour after the suicide bombing, said that evidence points to Hashem and Salman who were hands-on in the process.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC, commented that Hashem is guilty like Salman because he encouraged it, resulting to the death of 22 men, women, and children from 8 to 51-years old.

Evidence was gathered from 2017 when both Hashem and Salman bought all the materials to make the homemade bomb.

Right after, Salman saw convicted Islamic State recruiter Abdulraouf Abdallah in jail and talked to the Jihadi as plans progressed.

Their parents wanted them to return to Libya in April 2017 with fears that their sons were getting poisoned by Jihadi ideals. They left, but Salman returned to complete the plot.

Later the police got prints of Hashem and at every address, even in Mica used by Salman. Hashem was caught in Libya the next day, and was also sent back to the UK.

In the end, Hashem the murderer and conspirator of Salman, who killed 22 people after that Arianna Grande concert was judged guilty.

