A pleasure cruise turned to horror when everyone onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship was quarantined. After weeks of quarantine, they were was sent back home. A British couple shared their terrifying experience in their flight going home wherein six infected persons were placed in a metal box and the crew were wearing hazmat suits. Both were loaded back to the UK in a cargo plane with biohazard specialists.

According to Denise and Len McConkey, they were with 100 other passengers who were flown back to the UK. The occupants with COVID-19 were purposely separated to prevent spreading inside the cargo plane.

MailOnline reported that back in London, they are now under self-isolation until March 25. Denise related that passengers on the California cruise were all packed onto a plane after leaving the ship. They were met by agents who were donning hazmat suits.

Mrs McConkey remarked that getting welcomed by the protected federal personnel was not cheery, but like in the movie "ET."

On the plane, passengers were seated in a way that the infected ones are separated from those who are not infected with the virus. Those caught with coronavirus were placed inside a metal cabin to avoid any infectious transmission.

McConkey runs a minicab company in Elton, south of London. One of the agents told her that the plane was owned by someone who knows President Trump, who asked the plane to transport them back to the UK.

Inside the plane, there were no windows. It was bare with only seats connected to the metal wall. Plus, the box holding the six infected people in the plane. The personnel use a megaphone to speak to them inside the hold.

Inside the plane, passengers were like cattle and terrified. Her father was frightened, nor did he drink or eat on the 10-hour flight, and they all end up exhausted.

On the way back to the UK, no one knew the destination or where they would be landing. When they touched down, they were informed it was London but landed in Birmingham. No one knew what was going on during the flight.

"We couldn't see inside the box. There was a big metal door with a swing handle, a bit like a large meat fridge. There was another door on the inside so you couldn't see what was going on. The agents in suits went in to see them. We thing that there were six people inside because they all had to fill in a form and an agent came out with six forms in his hand," Mrs. McConkey said, according to ABC News.

The crew did not act unusually, five personnel in suits attended to the passengers, and served them food. While on the flight they were mostly on their own.

One of them with a megaphone told them to buckle up, and there was no safety briefing from them either.

He reminded everyone to go back to their seats if the light flashed blue because it meant turbulence. Good thing it was a smooth flight and the light went on before landing.

The McConkey's got confined in the ship cabin but now they had to endure isolation in their home, not before sending their daughters out. One was able to bunk in with a friend while another stayed in a hotel.

What should have been a fun vacation became a nightmare, as the couple with others endure a coronavirus horror, and to have witnessed infected passengers placed in a metal cabin.

