Believe it or not, the White House now has a TikTok account. Yes, you read that right.

Amidst the uncertain over TikTok's US operations, the White House has opened a TikTok account.

You can follow the White House on TikTok though @whitehouse.

The White House on TikTok

As of press time, the White House's TikTok account follows no one but has over 65,000 followers.

The account has posted three videos, including the first video that included the caption "America we are BACK! What's up TikTok?"

According to a report by Reuters, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that "The Trump administration is committed to communicating the historic successes President Trump has delivered to the American people with as many audiences and platforms as possible."

"President Trump's message dominated TikTok during his presidential campaign, and we're excited to build upon those successes and communicate in a way no other administration has before," Leavitt added.

TikTok's Uncertain Future in the US

The new White House account opened amidst ongoing uncertainty over TikTok's future in the US.

As noted by The Verge, a September 17 deadline has been set to find a new buyer for TikTok that will allow it to continue operating in the country.

President Trump has already made several extensions to the deadline, giving the social media platform ample opportunity to find a solution to its impending ban.

Originally published on Tech Times

White House, Donald Trump
