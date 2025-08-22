Redmi Note 15 Drops in China With Bigger Battery, Brighter Screen, Budget-Friendly Price

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 15 series in China, which includes the Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro, and Note 15 Pro+.

One of the most value-for-money smartphones in its segment, the Redmi Note 15 brings major upgrades over the previous model, the Note 14 5G. From a bigger battery to a brighter screen, the phone balances performance, design, and price like never before.

Stunning OLED Screen With Smooth Performance

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 15 boasts a 6.77-inch OLED screen that offers an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and rich Full HD+ resolution. Its peak brightness of 3,200 nits means the display provides great readability even in direct sunlight. A fingerprint reader built into the screen adds convenience and security to the overall experience, even with the affordable price tag.

Powerful Snapdragon Performance

Beneath the external components, the Redmi Note 15 runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, which can take care of gaming, multitasking, and regular usage easily. The phone comes in a variety of configurations: 6 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/256 GB, and 12 GB/256 GB.

As a phone user, you have enough options based on your requirements. It has UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4X memory, providing quick app opening and seamless performance. The phone comes out of the box with HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, which offers the newest software experience.

Dual Camera System for Daily Photography

At the back, Redmi Note 15 features a 50 MP Light Fusion 400 primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2 MP depth sensor for portrait images. For video calls and selfies, the device features an 8 MP front-facing camera, offering consistent quality for video chatting and social media.

Long-Lasting Battery with Fast Charging

One of its strongest points is its huge 5,800 mAh battery, which provides all-day operation without too much recharging. The phone supports 45W fast charging for rapid top-ups and 18W reverse wired charging, meaning it can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices.

How Much is the Redmi Note 15?

As per GSM Arena, the Redmi Note 15 offers excellent value for money, starting at just CNY 999 ($140) for the 6 GB/128 GB model. The 8 GB/128 GB version is priced at CNY 1,099 ($155), while the 8 GB/256 GB model costs CNY 1,299 ($180). The top-tier 12 GB/256 GB variant is available for CNY 1,499 ($210). Buyers in China can now purchase the device directly through Xiaomi's official online store.

Modern Features and Build Quality

The Redmi Note 15 has IP66 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an infrared sensor, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC capabilities. The colors are Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Star White, and the design supports minimalist as well as fashionable tastes.

