A man who was said to be diagnosed with COVID-19 went bar hoping saying he will spread the virus in Gamagori City, Japan, Thursday.

The day before he went to the bars, the man was sent home by medical personnel after he was found to have contacted the novel coronavirus.

According to city officials, the man was in his 50s and has already visited two bars after he decided to take a taxi and leave his house even with the instructions that he had to stay home until a proper medical institution was found for his treatment. Shortly before departing from his home he reportedly told a family member that he was going to spread the dreaded virus.

Based on reports, after he left the first establishment, he walked to a nearby pub staffed by women and informed the people inside that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Upon hearing the confession, a staff member immediately alerted the local health center. A few moments later, the pub was stormed by officers from the Gamagori Police Station who were dressed in protective hazmat suits, but the man has already left the establishment ahead of their arrival.

In a statement to Tokyo Reporter, a staff member from the pub expressed frustrations saying that he she cannot get it straight in her head and that there were no words that she can say except the feeling of anger towards the man.

The man, however, did not show any symptoms of the virus but was tested since he lives with his parents who both have been confirmed positive with the virus.

The establishments that the man visited that night both underwent sterilization and disinfection. The bars' staff and customers are also currently undergoing examinations and tests.

Mayor Toshiaki Suzuki of Gamagori City, said on Thursday that it was highly regrettable that the man did not follow the instructions to stay home and deliberately went out to spread the virus. He also added that the man has already been sent to a medical institutions.

According to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has already reached 1,057, which includes 706 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship which is still docked at Yokohama port.

On March 2, the Japanese government has ordered closure of all elementary, junior and senior high schools due to the looming threat of coronavirus. In view of this, schools in major Japanese cities are providing open classrooms since many parents have no other way to look after their kids.

Meanwhile, there have already been speculations of possible postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the continues spread of COVID-19. However, the International Olympic Committee has not yet made any announcement regarding the issue, but if the coronavirus continues to spread and Japan is forced to cancel the games, it would affect Japan's economy and reduce its Gross Domestic Product by 1.4%.

Based on CNN, the novel coronavirus has already infected 108,000 and has killed more than 3,800 worldwide.

