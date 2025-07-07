Washington Commanders Will Not Return to Redskins Name Despite Trump's Comments

Even though President Donald Trump went on the record to say he would've never altered the Washington NFL team's name, the Washington Commanders is holding on to their existing branding.

Insiders from the franchise revealed that bringing back the "Redskins" name is out of the question and not for discussion.

Trump Criticizes Commanders Name

Speaking to the media in Morristown, New Jersey, during the weekend, Trump addressed the issue directly when asked if he'd want the team to revert to its previous name.

"I would. I wouldn't have changed the name, but that's there ... it just doesn't have the same. It doesn't have the same ring to me, but you know winning could make everything sound good." "So, if they win all of a sudden, the Commanders sounds good, but I wouldn't have changed the name," Trump said (via TMZ Sports).

The 47th U.S. President admitted his view might be "controversial" but defended his stance by saying that the original name needed to remain unchanged.

Franchise Stands Firm on Commanders' Identity

Yet Trump's words hold no sway in team business. Since billionaire owner Josh Harris acquired the Commanders in 2023, he has held firm in retaining the team's current name.

According to USA Today, the organization has no plans to revisit its former branding no matter what outsiders, including politicians, have to say, according to sources within the company.

The franchise initially renamed itself the Washington Football Team in 2020, after growing pressure to discontinue the use of the "Redskins" moniker, which had been the subject of criticism as racially insensitive toward Native Americans for many years.

The formal rebranding to "Washington Commanders" was revealed in 2022, closing out a nearly two-year quest for identity.

Cultural Backlash and Rebranding Efforts

The transition to the Commanders was also part of a larger trend throughout professional sports to move away from Native American mascots and team names that were considered insulting.

The franchise was under great public and corporate pressure to change its name with top sponsors such as FedEx threatening to withdraw unless action was taken.

Despite criticism from some supporters and now politicians such as Donald Trump, the Commanders franchise has adopted its new image, highlighting strength, unity, and patriotism in the rebrand.

Trump's Positions Not Likely to Change Team Policy

Although Trump's position might appeal to a portion of the old fan base looking back fondly at the team's former identity, the Commanders' leadership is looking ahead.

For the Washington organization, the new name simply fits the business strategy of the franchise. Redskins may be cool for some, but it's already outdated in the modern marketing era.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com